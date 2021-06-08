Legal Notices for 6-9-2021











BID NOTICE:

The Whitley County Board of Education is now accepting sealed bids on the following items WCHS CTE Building – Mechanical Materials and WCHS CTE Building – Electrical Materials.

Bid Documents are available at the Whitley County Board of Education Office, 300 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769, during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or they may be obtained by visiting our website at www.whitley.kyschools.us . Bid deadline is 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Bids will be opened on June 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to the bidder. The Whitley County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive informalities.

PUBLIC NOTICE

WHITLEY COUNTY FISCAL COURT

Fiscal Year 2021-2022

BUDGET HEARING REGARDING PROPOSED USE OF COUNTY ROAD AID AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT ECONOMIC ASSISTANCE (LGEA) FUNDS.

A public hearing will be held by Whitley County Fiscal Court at Whitley County Fiscal Court on June 14, 2021 at 10:00 am, for the purpose of obtaining citizen’s comments regarding the possible uses of County Road Aid (CRA) and Local Government Economic Assistance (LGEA) Funds.

All interested persons in Whitley County are invited to the hearing to submit verbal or written comments on possible uses of the CRA and LGEA funds. Any person(s) who cannot submit written comments or attend the public hearing, but wish to submit comments, should call the Office of the County Judge/Executive at Whitley County Fiscal Court by 10:00 am, so that arrangements can be made to secure their comments.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Joyce Hays Meadors, P.O. Box 1219, Williamsburg, KY 40769 and Kevin Hays, 355 Rains Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 were appointed co-administrators on 5/3/2021 for the estate of Nannie Louise Hays (deceased), 934 Mount Morgan Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the co-executors is Paul Croley, 205 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Laura Sites, 516 Hart Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administratrix on 5/3/2021 for the estate of Johnny Lee Farris (deceased), 516 Hart Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the administratrix is Hon. Adam Howard, 225 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

William Moses, 355 Highland Park, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executor on 5/10/2021 for the estate of Joie Jeanette McV ey (deceased), 102 Ben Jones Loop, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executor is John Blevins, 109 W. 1st Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Teresa (Fernandez) Dearing, 161 Trails End Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administratrix on 5/11/2021 for the estate of Norman David Dearing (deceased), 161 Trails End Trail, Corbin, KY 40701.

Karen Miller, 1531 Riva Ridge Trail, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 5/11/2021 for the estate of Craig E. Campbell (deceased), 1531 Riva Ridge Trail, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Jeffrey K. Hill, P.O. Box 1605, Corbin, KY 40702.

Roger Prewitt, 1618 Old Corbin Pike, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 5/18/2021 for the estate of Leland Prewitt (deceased), 95 Highland Park Drive, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Darla Durall, 410 Raymer Massey Lane, Greenville, KY 42345 was appointed executrix on 5/18/2021 for the estate of Delores June Curd (deceased), 88 Blair Park, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Wesley R. Tipton, P.O. Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

James D. Fryman, II, 445 N. 3rd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executor on 5/18/2021 for the estate of James Delmar Fryman (deceased), 445 N. 3rd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executor is Hon. Amanda Hill, P.O. Box 1605, Corbin, KY 40702.

Given under my hand this 28th day of May, 2021.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Brian Byrns has filed the final settlement for the estate of Leah Michelle Byrns (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 7/6/2021 @ 11 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to July 1st, 2021.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 28th day of May, 2021.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County/Williamsburg, KY 40769