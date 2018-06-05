Legal Notices for 6-6-18













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0492 NW

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Ave, Whitesburg, KY 41858, has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 1.0 mile South of Duckrun in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 102.6 surface acres and 0.0 underground acres, and the total area within the permit boundary will be 102.6 acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.5 miles east from intersection of KY 1673 and Kidd Road and located 0.5 miles west of Jacks Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Hollyhill U.S.G.S 7 1⁄2 minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Paul Wilburn.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

NOTICE:

Whitley County Water District will be accepting sealed bids on a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 4-wheel drive truck. Bids will be accepted at our office, located at 19 S Hwy 25W in Williamsburg, Kentucky, until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Minimum bid $600.00. Truck will be sold “as is”.

NOTICE:

Betty Jo McKinney, 267 Walden Post Office Road, Corbin, Ky 40701 was appointed over the estate of Wibert McKinney, 267 Walden Post Office Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Deborah Davis, 5855 E. HWY 904, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Wayne Davis, 5855 E HWY 904, Williamsburg KY 40769.

Terry White, 80 White Oak, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Matthew Dylan Terry White, 80 White Oak, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Tracy Duty, 85 Barber Shop Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Flonnie Moses, 85 Barber Shop Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Virginia Sharpe Arnett, 350 East Short Street, Unit 218, Lexington, KY 40507 was appointed over the estate of Cohen Lee Sharpe, 1507 West Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

All Persons having claims against the said estates are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than 6 months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of May, 2018

Gary Barton, Circuit and District Clerk

100 Main Street, Williamsburg KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Dwain Neeley, 2348 Walcot Way, Lexington, KY 40511 was appointed Executor on 5/7/2018 for the estate of Harold J. Neeley (deceased), 505 Spruce Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Rhonda Cox, PO Box 288, Emlyn, KY 40730 was appointed Executrix on 5/7/18 for the estate of Wanda Rountree (deceased), 708 Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

William Henning, 1662 Westwind Drive, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 was appointed Executor on 5/14/18 for the estate of Linda Joyce Henning (deceased), 210 Forest Park Lane, Lady Lake, FL 32159. Attorney for the Executor is M. Seth Reeves, PO Box 1341, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of May, 2018.

Gary Barton, Circuit and District Clerk

100 Main Street, Williamsburg KY 40769

NOTICE:

Attorney Kimberly Frost has filed the final settlement for the estate of Maxine Saylor (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 7/2/18 at 10:00 AM.

Vernon Douglas Price has filed the final settlement for the estate of Gary Douglas Price (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 7/16/18 at 10:00 am.

Billy R. Wilson has filed the amended final settlement for the estate of Ralph Wayne Wilson (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 7/16/18 at 10:00 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to July 1st, 2018.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 31st day of May, 2018.

Gary Barton, Circuit and District Clerk

100 Main Street, Williamsburg KY 40769

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 9180478, 4/11/2018.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Public Service Commission of Kentucky will hold a hearing on June 21, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, at the Commission’s offices, located at 211 Sower Boulevard in Frankfort, Kentucky, for the purpose of cross-examination of witnesses in Case No. 2017-00483, which is the Electronic Application of Kentucky Utilities Company for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity and Approval of Amendment to its 2016 Compliance Plan for Recovery by Environmental Surcharge. This hearing will be streamed live and may be viewed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov. The address to Kentucky Utilities Company is 220 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.