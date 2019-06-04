Legal Notices for 6-5-19











PUBLIC NOTICE

Second Reading of an ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $131,582.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $131,582.00 is scheduled for 06/18/19 at the Regular Fiscal Court Meeting.

A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE, JR., WHITLEY COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

NOTICE:

Marlene Lawson, 767 McNeil Corn Creek Road, Rockholds, Ky 40759 was appointed over the estate of Mable M. Monroe, 1548 Corinth Cem Rd, Corbin, Ky 40701.

June C. Elliott, 11429 Red Bird Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Russell W. Elliott, 11429 Red Bird Rd., Williamsburg, Ky 40769.

Elaine K. Walker, 24075 Karen Ave, Warren, MI 48091 was appointed over the estate of Edna Durham, 3420 HWY 511, Corbin, Ky 40701.

Geneva Lowe, 273 Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Billy Lowe, 273 Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Susan Jane Tidwell Brown, 985 Skaggs Branch Road, Williamsburg, Ky 40769 was appointed over the estate of Virgil D Brown, 985 Skaggs Branch Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Ronald Lawson, 46 Huddleston Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Shawn J. Lawson, 46 Huddleston Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Amie Bowlin, 315 Blakes Fork, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Hamp Crit (HC) Higginbotham, 57 Three C Loop, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Robert Ball, 94 Admiral Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Bobbie Sherri Ball, 94 Admiral Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

All person having claims against the said estate are required to present, same verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment. Given under my hand this 31st day of May, 2019.

GARY W BARTON

WHITLEY COUNTY DISTRICT AND CIRCUIT CLERK

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM TV LINEUP:

Communities Served: Cities of Burnside, Eubank, Ferguson, McKinney, Mount Vernon, Science Hill, Somerset; Counties of Pulaski and Rockcastle, KY

Cities of Corbin, Williamsburg; Counties of Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie and Whitley, KY

City of Liberty and County of Casey, KY

Counties of Breathitt, Knott and Perry, KY

On or after May 24, 2019, Hillsong Channel on Spectrum Select, channel(s) 181 & 1181, will no longer be available on your Spectrum channel lineup.

Communities Served: Cities of Camargo, Carlisle, Jeffersonville, Mount Sterling, North Middletown, Sharpsburg; Counties of Montgomery and Nicholas, KY

Cities of Cynthiana, Millersburg, Paris; Counties of Bourbon and Harrison, KY

Cities of Ewing, Flemingsburg; Counties of Fleming and Lewis (includes Clarksburg/Ribolt), KY

Cities of Georgetown, Midway, Stamping Ground and County of Scott, KY

Cities of Nicholasville, Wilmore and County of Jessamine, KY

City of London and County of Laurel, KY

City of Winchester and County of Clark, KY

On or after May 24, 2019, Hillsong Channel on Spectrum Select, channel(s) 313 & 749, will no longer be available on your Spectrum channel lineup.

Communities Served: Cities of Berea, Richmond and County of Madison, KY

Cities of Burgin, Danville, Harrodsburg, Junction, Lancaster, Lawrenceburg, Perryville, Stanford, Versailles; Counties of Anderson, Boyle, Franklin, Garrard, Lincoln, Mercer and Woodford, KY

On or after May 24, 2019, Hillsong Channel on Spectrum Select/Standard TV, channel(s) 313 & 749, will no longer be available on your Spectrum channel lineup.

For a current channel lineup, visit www.Spectrum.com/channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/programmingnotices.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-8015, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for a preparation plant coal processing facility affecting 55.6 acres located 2.0 miles southeast of Nevisdale in Whitley County.

The proposed facility is approximately 8.5 miles southeast from KY Hwy. 92’s junction with KY Hwy. 904 and located 0.01 mile south of Bennetts Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Saxton, KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area is owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0403

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Nally & Hamilton Enterprises, Inc., P.O. Box 157, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004 has applied for a Phase III Bond Release on Increments 2 and 3 of Permit No 918-0403 which was last issued April 16, 2018..Increment No. 2 covers an area of approximately 107.20 acres of surface area and underlies an additional 9.19 acres of auger area. Increment No. 3 covers an area of approximately 17.70 acres of surface area.

The permit area is approximately 3.21 mile east from Hwy. 92’s junction with Hwy. 904 and located 1800 feet south of Harpes Creek and located 4.61 miles southwest of Kayjay in Bell, Knox and Whitley Counties with increments 2 and 3 located in Knox and Whitley Counties.

The bond now in effect Increment no. 2 is a surety in the amount of $62,900.00 of which 100% of the original amount of $297.000.00 is to be included in this application for release. The bond now in effect for Increment no. 3 is a surety in the amount of $11,800.00 of which 100% of the original amount of $66,800.00 is to be included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed included: All mining area was backfilled and graded with all highwalls eliminated and the area was seeded, this work was completed in the fall of 2011.

Written comments, objection and request for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 by Saturday July 20, 2019.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. This hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by Saturday July 20, 2019.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0501,

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 135.12 located 0.35 miles east of Woodbine in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.35 miles east of KY 26 Jct with KY 6 and located 0.65 miles east of the confluence of Eaton Branch with Lynn Camp Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Corbin KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use a combination of contour, area and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. The surface area is owned by General Shale Brick INC.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

INSPECTION PERIOD

FOR THE PROPERTY TAX ASSESSMENT ROLL

The Whitley County real property tax roll will be opened for inspection from May 28, 2017 through June 11, 2019. Under the supervision of the property valuation administrator or one of the deputies, any person may inspect the tax roll.

This is the January 1, 2019 assessment on which state, county, and school taxes for 2019 will be due about September 15, 2019.

The tax roll is in the office of the property valuation administrator in the county courthouse and may be inspected between the hours 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Any taxpayer desiring to appeal an assessment on real property made by the PVA must first request a conference with the PVA or a designated deputy. The conference may be held prior to or during the inspection period.

Any taxpayer still aggrieved by an assessment on real property, after the conference with the PVA or designated deputy, may appeal to the county board of assessment appeals.

The taxpayer can appeal his assessment by filing in person or sending a letter or other written petition stating the reasons for appeal, identifying the property and stating the taxpayer’s opinion of the fair cash value of the property.

The appeal must be filed with the county clerk’s office no later than one work day following the conclusion of the inspection period.

A taxpayer failing to appeal to the county board of assessment appeals, or failing to appear before the board, either in person or by designated representative, will not be eligible to appeal directly to the Kentucky Claims Commission.

Appeals of personal property assessments shall not be made to the county board of assessment appeals. Personal property taxpayers shall be served notice under the provisions of KRS 132.450(4) and shall have the protest and appeal rights granted under the provisions of KRS 131.110.

The following steps should be taken when a taxpayer does not agree with the assessed value of personal property as determined by the property valuation administrator.

(1) He or she must list under protest (for certification) what is believed to be the fair cash value of the property.

(2) A written protest must be filed directly with the Department of Revenue, Office of Property Valuation written 30 days from the date of the notice of assessment.

(3) This protest must be in accordance with KRS 131.110.

(4) The final decision of the Department of Revenue may be appealed to the Kentucky Claims Commission.

RONNIE MOSES

PROPERTY VALUATION ADMINISTRATOR, WHITLEY COUNTY