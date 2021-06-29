Legal Notices for 6-30-2021











PUBLIC NOTICE

Whitley County proposes to submit an application for a registered permit-by-rule transfer station facility to the Energy and Environment Cabinet, Division of Waste Management, pursuant to 401 KAR 47:110. The registration shall become effective five (5) business days after the cabinet receives it, with the exception of medical waste transfer stations which become effective thirty (30) days after the cabinet receives it, unless the cabinet denies the registration within that time. The proposed facility will: Hold residential garbage until hauled to the landfill.

The proposed facility will be located at the following address:

Whitley County Sanitation Transfer Station, 535 Happy Hollow Rd, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

For questions regarding this proposed facility, contact: Amber Owens at 606-549-6000. Questions concerning the application process for registered permits-by-rule can be directed to the: Division of Waste Management, Solid Waste Branch, 300 Sower Blvd., Second Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, (502) 564-6716

WILLIAMSBURG TOURISM

REQUEST FOR BID

Williamsburg Tourism will accept bids in writing for repair and/or installation of new rubber roofing to 3 portions of the Williamsburg Convention Center (650 South 10th St) until 4pm, Friday, July 16th, at Williamsburg Convention Center located at 650 South 10th Street, Williamsburg, Ky. 40769. (606) 549-0530. Mail all bids to ATTN: Williamsburg Tourism Commission, P.O. Box 2, Williamsburg, Ky 40769.

The Bid shall address the following:

1) Bid will be for and reflect 3 sections of building structure being the back gymnasium, hallway, and back/outside attached storage room.

2) Bid shall reflect cost of all labor and materials.

3) Bid shall reflect removal and disposal of all debris.

4) Bidder must provide at time of bid, proof of liability insurance and workers compensation.

5) Bidder will be required to remove all existing materials and properly dispose said materials at a legally permitted landfill.

6) The Commission will pay the successful bidder upon final completion of the job, and proof of legal disposal of all debris.

Bid proposals received by the city must be valid for 30 days after bid opening. The Williamsburg Tourism Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer, Thank You.