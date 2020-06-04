Legal Notices for 6-3-20











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-5170, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Southfork Coal Co., 2700 Lee Highway Suite B, Bristol, VA. 24202, has applied for renewal of a permit for an existing underground coal mining operation located 2.8 miles east of Hollyhill in McCreary/Whitley counties Kentucky. The operation disturbs 2.91 surface acres and underlies 171.60 acres for a total of 174.51 acres within the permit boundary.

The operation lies on Buck’s Branch approximately 2 miles southwest the intersection of KY 92 and KY 1044 and 1.7 miles west of the confluence of Buck’s Branch and Jellico Creek. The Latitude is 36 degrees, 39 minutes, and 32 seconds, and the Longitude is 84 degrees, 17 minutes, and 37 seconds.

The operation is located on the Hollyhill USGS 7 1/2 Minute Quadrangle Map. The land overlying underground operations areas are owned and by Harold Campbell, Jr., Glenda Joyce Campbell, Donnie Patrick, Donnie Bruce Patrick, and Ronnie Patrick. The disturbed surface is owned by Harold Campbell, Jr. and Glenda Joyce Campbell.

This is the final advertisement of this application. All comments, objections, or request for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. Written comments or objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Ky. 40601.

NOTICE:

Tina Renae Hart, 3200 Lochness, Apt. #46, Lexington, KY 40517 and Regina Theron, 3400 Lands-downe, Lexington, KY 40517 were appointed co-administrators on 5/11/2020 for the estate of Larry Neal Wilson (deceased), 2340 Blakes Fork, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 29th day of May, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Emergency Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $608,765.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $608,765.00 was passed on 05/19/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE, JR., COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $346,636.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $346,636.00 was read on 05/19/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE, JR., COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

PUBLIC HEARING

Budget hearing regarding proposed use of County Road Aid, Municipal Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance Funds A public hearing will be held by the Whitley County Fiscal Court at the courthouse on June 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM till 11:00 AM in the Fiscal Court Room on the 2nd Floor for the purpose of obtaining citizens comments regarding the possible uses of the County Road Aid (CRA) and Local Government Economic Assistance (LGEA) Funds. All interested persons in Whitley County are invited to the hearing to submit oral or written comments on possible uses of the CRA and LGEA Funds. Any person(s) who cannot submit comments, should call the Office of the County Judge Executive at (606) 549-6000 by June 15, 2020 so that arrangements can be made to secure their comments.