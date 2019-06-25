Legal Notices for 6-26-19











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0501,

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 135.12 located 0.35 miles east of Woodbine in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.35 miles east of KY 26 Jct with KY 6 and located 0.65 miles east of the confluence of Eaton Branch with Lynn Camp Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Corbin KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use a combination of contour, area and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. The surface area is owned by General Shale Brick INC.

This is the final advertisement of the application. All comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-5193, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC

332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for an underground coal mining operation located 2.0 miles southeast of Nevisdale in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 152.06 surface acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 8.5 miles southeast from KY Hwy. 92’s junction with KY 904 and located at the head of Bennetts Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Saxton and Frakes, KY U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC. The operation will underlie land owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-5194, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for an underground coal mining operation located 1.0 mile southeast of Nevisdale in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 16.90 surface acres and will underlie 990.3 acres and the total area within the permit boundary will be 1007.2 acres.

The proposed facility is approximately 1.5 miles southeast from Gatliff Road’s junction with KY Hwy. 904 and located 0.01 mile south of Bennetts Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Saxton, KY U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area is owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Emergency Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $97,235.74 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $97,235.74.was passed on 06/18/19. A copy of the Emergency Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

PUBLIC NOTICE

An ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $131,582.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $131,582.00 was passed on 06/18/19. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 918-0478; ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 918-0497; ARQ CORBIN LLC, 861-8018; JMR RESOURCES LLC, 918-0503.