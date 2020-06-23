Legal Notices for 6-24-20











BID NOTICE:

Whitley County Water District will be accepting sealed bids on a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 4-wheel drive truck. Bids will be accepted at our office, located at 19 S Hwy 25W in Williamsburg, Kentucky, until 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Minimum bid $600.00. Truck will be sold “as is”.

Whitley County Water District will be accepting sealed bids on a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 4-wheel drive truck. Bids will be accepted at our office, located at 19 S Hwy 25W in Williamsburg, Kentucky, until 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Minimum bid $5,000.00. Truck will be sold “as is”.

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CORB HEMBREE

To Corb Hembree, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 19-CI-00498, Mid South Capital Partners, LP vs Gencie Grant, et al., Knox Circuit Court. You have fifty (50) days from June 10, 2020 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN KY 40702

NOTICE TO GENCIE GRANT

To, Gencie Grant, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 19-CI-00498, Mid South Capital Partners, LP vs. Gencie Grant, et al. , Knox Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from June 10, 2020 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $346,636.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $346,636.00 was passed on 06/16/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

PUBLIC NOTICE:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Hometown Bank of Corbin Inc., Corbin, Kentucky, has made application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for consent to establish a branch at 980 S. Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, Whitley County, Kentucky, 40769. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its Regional Office at 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1700, Chicago, IL 60606-3447, by July 9, 2020. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file in the Regional Office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the information in the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.

NOTICE

New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, d/b/a AT&T Mobility has filed an application with the Kentucky Public Service Commission (“PSC”) to construct a new wireless communications facility on a site located on 449 Snowwhite Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 (36° 56’ 30.34” North latitude, 84° 09’ 02.92” West longitude). You may contact the PSC for additional information concerning this matter at: Kentucky Public Service Commission, Executive Director, 211 Sower Boulevard, P.O. Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602. Please refer to docket number 2020-00191 in any correspondence sent in connection with this matter.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

918-0435

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase III Bond Release on Increments No. 1 and 2 of permit number 918-0435, which was last issued on December 6, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 84.3 acres located approximately 0.5 miles southwest of Hamblin Hollow Road’s intersection with Poplar Creek Road. The site is 0.25 miles north of Mulberry Creek and approximately 2.5 miles northeast of the community of Verne, in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect for the permit are, Increment #1 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $390,600. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $390,600.00 is included in this application for release. Increment #2 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $75,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $75,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by August 14, 2020

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for August 17, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by August 14, 2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

918-0476

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I Bond Release on Increment 2 of permit number 918-0476 which was last issued on July 8, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 229.12 acres located approximately 0.8 miles northwest of KY 779 junction with KY 3423 and located 2.2 miles northwest of the confluence of an un-named tributary of Meadow Creek in Whitley County, Kentucky. The operation is further located 3.9 miles southeast of Rockholds, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment two (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $ 194,500. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $ 194,500.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2020.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by August 14, 2020

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for August 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by August 14, 2020.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Permit Number 918-0478, Major Revision No. 2

In accordance with KRS 350.070 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a major revision to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek in Whitley County. The major revision will add 2.03 surface disturbance making the total area 150.20 acres.

The proposed major revision is approximately 0.26 miles northeast from the junction of Springtown Road with KY1064 and located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek.

The proposed permit is located on the Rockholds U.S.G.S. 7 ½-minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be affected by this major revision is owned by Jeff Canada, Glenn Miller, Gary McKeehan, and Alma Wilson.

The major revision is proposing an approximate original contour variance for remining. The surface and underground area is owned by Glenn Miller, Tommy Freeman, and Frank Van Zant.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 874-5005, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Southfork Coal Co., 2700 Lee Highway Suite B, Bristol, VA 24202, has applied for renewal of a permit for an existing underground coal mining operation located 0.4 miles south of Revelo in McCreary County Kentucky. The operation disturbs 48.1 surface acres on the permit boundary.

The operation is approximately 5 miles south of State Rt. 701 intersection with State Rt. 92 and located within the drainage area of Sweet Gum Branch.

The operation is located on the Whitley City USGS 7 1/2 Minute Quadrangle Map. The disturbed surface is owned by Stearns Coal Co.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. Written comments or objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 260-foot Self Support Lattice Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is Expresso Lane, Corbin, Knox County, KY 40701, Lat: 36° 57’ 17.11” N, Long: 84° 02’ 12.53” W. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1163531.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Chiagozie, c.obuekwe@trileaf.com, 10845 Olive Blvd, Suite 260, St. Louis, MO 63141, 314-997-6111.

PUBLIC NOTICE

DESTRUCTION OF SPECIAL EDUCATION RECORDS

Please note that WILLIAMSBURG INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT will destroy Special Education records of students who have been dismissed or gone from the district for three years or more. You must be the parent or legal guardian of the student or the student themselves to get the records.