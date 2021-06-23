Legal Notices for 6-23-2021











NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OCCUPANT(S) OF THE PREMISES 277 WATTS CREEK ROAD, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

To the above individual(s), I have been appointed Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 21-CI-00294, RTLF-KY, LLC vs. Deborah Privett Rains et al. , Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from June 6, 2021 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40702; 606-528-5001

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. AMERICAN HIGHWALL MINING LLC, 9180461.