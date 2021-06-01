Legal Notices for 6-2-2021











BLASTING SCHEDULE

This is notice that American Highwall Mining, LLC, P.O. Box 1539, Chilhowie, VA 24319, Permit #918-0461 will be blasting near Woodbine in Whitley County, Kentucky. The proposed operation is approximately 0.8 miles west from KY Hwy 26’s junction with KY Hwy 3041 and located 0.12 mile north of the community of Woodbine in Whitley County, Latitude 36° 55’ 05”, Longitude 84° 06’ 06”. Blasting will be done daily, starting March, 2020 . Blasting will be done Monday through Saturday and sometimes on Sunday. No blasting will be conducted before sunrise or after sunset . At least 10 minutes before the detonation, company personnel will control access to the area. Five (5) minutes before a blast signal, a signal will be given which will consist of a one (1) minute series of long blasts of a siren. One (1) minute prior to the detonation, the signal will be given which will consist of a series of short blasts of a siren. The all clear signal will be given after the detonation, which will consist of a prolonged blast of a siren following the inspection of the blasted area. Blasting will not be conducted at times different from those given above except in emergency situations where rain, lightning, other atmospheric conditions, or operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation. Prior to these detonations, the same audible warnings as above will be given to notify all persons within one-half (1/2) mile of the blasting site.

NOTICE:

The 2019 Whitley County Sheriff Tax Account Audit Report has been released. A copy of the complete audit report is on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy including financial statement information for their personal use, copies will be made available upon request. Copies will be charged at the rate of 25 cents per page. Copies of the financial statement prepared in accordance with KRS 424.220 are available to the public at no cost from The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Megan Perry, 421 Redding Road, Apt 14, Lexington, KY 40517 was appointed as administratrix on 5/4/2021 for the estate of Truman Lee Perry (deceased), 426 McNeil-Corn Creek Road, Rockholds, KY 40759. Attorney for the administratrix is Jeffery R. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Amanda Collins, 211 Crescent Ct., Louisville, KY 40206 was appointed executrix on 05/24/2021 for the estate of Donald R. Collins (deceased), 1409 Madison Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 28th day of May, 2021.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769