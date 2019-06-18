Legal Notices for 6-19-19











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-8015, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for a preparation plant coal processing facility affecting 55.6 acres located 2.0 miles southeast of Nevisdale in Whitley County.

The proposed facility is approximately 8.5 miles southeast from KY Hwy. 92’s junction with KY Hwy. 904 and located 0.01 mile south of Bennetts Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Saxton, KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area is owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC.

This is the final advertisement of the application. All comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0403

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Nally & Hamilton Enterprises, Inc., P.O. Box 157, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004 has applied for a Phase III Bond Release on Increments 2 and 3 of Permit No 918-0403 which was last issued April 16, 2018..Increment No. 2 covers an area of approximately 107.20 acres of surface area and underlies an additional 9.19 acres of auger area. Increment No. 3 covers an area of approximately 17.70 acres of surface area.

The permit area is approximately 3.21 mile east from Hwy. 92’s junction with Hwy. 904 and located 1800 feet south of Harpes Creek and located 4.61 miles southwest of Kayjay in Bell, Knox and Whitley Counties with increments 2 and 3 located in Knox and Whitley Counties.

The bond now in effect Increment no. 2 is a surety in the amount of $62,900.00 of which 100% of the original amount of $297.000.00 is to be included in this application for release. The bond now in effect for Increment no. 3 is a surety in the amount of $11,800.00 of which 100% of the original amount of $66,800.00 is to be included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed included: All mining area was backfilled and graded with all highwalls eliminated and the area was seeded, this work was completed in the fall of 2011.

This is the final advertisement of the application. Written comments, objection and request for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 by Saturday July 20, 2019.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. This hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by Saturday July 20, 2019.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0501,

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 135.12 located 0.35 miles east of Woodbine in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.35 miles east of KY 26 Jct with KY 6 and located 0.65 miles east of the confluence of Eaton Branch with Lynn Camp Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Corbin KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use a combination of contour, area and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. The surface area is owned by General Shale Brick INC.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-5193, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC

332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for an underground coal mining operation located 2.0 miles southeast of Nevisdale in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 152.06 surface acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 8.5 miles southeast from KY Hwy. 92’s junction with KY 904 and located at the head of Bennetts Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Saxton and Frakes, KY U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC. The operation will underlie land owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-5194, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC

332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for an underground coal mining operation located 1.0 mile southeast of Nevisdale in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 16.90 surface acres and will underlie 990.3 acres and the total area within the permit boundary will be 1007.2 acres.

The proposed facility is approximately 1.5 miles southeast from Gatliff Road’s junction with KY Hwy. 904 and located 0.01 mile south of Bennetts Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Saxton, KY U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area is owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.