Legal Notices for 6-17-20











ATTENTION

DANIEL L. CURETON

of 1110 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769. A divorce complaint has been filed against you in the Chancery Court for Knox County Tennessee. The style of the case is FELICIA D. CURETON V. DANIEL L. CURETON and the docket number is 200003-1. Contact Plaintiff’s attorney Melanie J. Hogg at Held Law Firm by telephone at (865) 637-6550 or in person at 1522 Highland Ave Knoxville, TN 37916.

20-001

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE

At a meeting held on March 2, 2020, the governing body of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky adopted the following ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING A LEASE FOR THE FINANCING OF A PROJECT; PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT AND SECURITY OF THE LEASE; CREATING A SINKING FUND; AND AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF VARIOUS DOCUMENTS RELATED TO SUCH LEASE

It is hereby certified that the foregoing ordinance provides for approval of a lease with Kentucky Bond Corporation for financing certain public improvements and provides a general obligation pledge to assess sufficient taxes to comply with the obligations to pay lease payments. The full text of the section relating to the pledge to levy and assess a tax to pay the lease obligation is:

Section 2. General Obligation Pledge . Pursuant to the Constitution of the Commonwealth and Chapter 66 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes, as amended (the “General Obligation Statutes”), the obligation of the Lessee created by the Lease shall be a full general obligation of the Lessee and, for the prompt payment of the Lease Payments, the full faith, credit and revenue of the Lessee are hereby pledged. During the period the Lease is outstanding, there shall be and there hereby is levied on all the taxable property in the Lessee, in addition to all other taxes, without limitation as to rate, a direct tax annually in an amount sufficient to pay the Lease Payments on the Lease when and as due, it being hereby found and determined that current tax rates are within all applicable limitations. Said tax shall be and is hereby ordered computed, certified, levied and extended upon the tax duplicate and collected by the same officers in the same manner and at the same time that taxes for general purposes for each of said years are certified, extended and collected. Said tax shall be placed before and in preference to all other items and for the full amount thereof; provided, however, that in each year to the extent that the other taxes of the Lessee are available for the payment of the Lease Payments and are appropriated for such purpose, the amount of such direct tax upon all of the taxable property in the Lessee shall be reduced by the amount of such other taxes so available and appropriated.

There is hereby established, or it is acknowledged that there has heretofore been established, with the Lessee a sinking fund (the “Sinking Fund”). The funds derived from said tax levy hereby required or other available taxes shall be placed in the Sinking Fund and, together with interest collected on the same, are irrevocably pledged for the payment of all bonds or obligations issued under the General Obligation Statutes and all Tax Supported Leases, as defined in General Obligation Statutes, including the Lease herein authorized, when and as the same fall due. Amounts shall be transferred from the Sinking Fund to the Lessor at the times and in the amounts required by the Lease.

A complete copy of the ordinance may be reviewed at the office of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Teresa Black, City Clerk

The undersigned, an attorney licensed to practice law in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, hereby certifies that the foregoing is a true and accurate summary of an Ordinance that has been prepared by an attorney licensed to practice law in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Daniel D. Briscoe, Jr.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

Louisville, Kentucky

CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY

ORDINANCE NO. 20-002

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 3.313 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND ADOPTING A CHANGE IN ZONING AND MAP AMENDMENTS FOR THE CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KY.

WHEREAS, the Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on February 27, 2020, after due public notice in the manner provided by law; and

WHEREAS, the Planning and Zoning Commission made findings of fact and a recommendation approving a zoning change and resulting map amendment;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY, that:

Section One : The minimum area for a Planned Residential Development (PRD) contained in Section 3.313 of the Zoning Ordinance is changed from 10 acres to 4 acres.

Section Two : The findings of fact and recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission for a change in zoning and the resulting map amendment is hereby accepted and adopted and made a part of this ordinance by reference thereto.

Section Three : A zoning change is hereby granted and approved to permit a change in zoning and the resulting change in the zoning map of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky, for parcel# 093-30-04-077.00, being a 4.77 acre parcel of property adjoining West Haven Drive from an R1 (Single Family Residential) Zone to an R2 (Duplex & Multi-Family Residential) Zone.

Section Four : This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after it’s adoption, approval, and publication, and all ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are repealed and held for naught.

Enacted on this the 11th day of May, 2020.

RODDY HARRISON, MAYOR

ATTEST: TERESA BLACK, CITY CLERK

Date of First Reading: March 2, 2020

Date of Second Reading: May 11, 2020

Date of Publication: June 17, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $346,636.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $346,636.00 was passed on 06/16/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive