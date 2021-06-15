Previous Story
Legal Notices for 6-16-2021
NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OCCUPANT(S) OF THE PREMISES 277 WATTS CREEK ROAD, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769
To the above individual(s), I have been appointed Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 21-CI-00294, RTLF-KY, LLC vs. Deborah Privett Rains et al., Whitley Circuit Court.
You have fifty (50) days from June 6, 2021 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.
DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW
PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40702; 606-528-5001