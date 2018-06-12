Legal Notices for 6-13-18













BID NOTICE:

The Whitley County Board of Education is now accepting sealed bids on the following surplus items:

Five school buses – all operational

1980 Chevy 1-ton flat bed pickup – operational

1990 Dodge pick-up – operational

2001 Ford Taurus – operational

1990 blue Jeep Cherokee – non-operational

2002 green Ford Escape – non-operational

1997 white Ford pick-up – non-operational

Delta Rockwell 3-phase drill press/non-operational

Optimum 230 volt 3-hp drill press/non-operational.

More information can be obtained on the buses and vehicles by calling Bobby Blakley at 606-549-7090. Additional information on the drill presses may be obtained by calling Willie Powell at 606-549-1796.

Please visit the district website, www.whitley.kyschools.us to view pictures. The items will be sold as items 1-13 as on the complete bid list. Please contact Mike Harris at 606-549-7000 to obtain the complete bid list. Your sealed bid must be labeled “surplus property bid” and include the item number, the amount of your bid, along with your name, address, and phone number. Submit your sealed bid to the Whitley County Board of Education at 300 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bid deadline is 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 27, 2018 and bids will be opened at Whitley County Board of Education, 300 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to the bidder. The Whitley County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive informalities.

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Williamsburg – Whitley County Airport Board will accept sealed bids for Snow Removal Equipment in accordance with plans and specifications available at the office of American Engineers, Inc. Plans and Specifications may be obtained on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 2:00 pm CDT from American Engineers, Inc., 65 Aberdeen Drive, Glasgow, KY 42141-8238, (270) 651-7220. A non-refundable fee of Fifty Dollars ($50.00) will be required for hard copy plans and specifications. Electronic PDF formatted copy of the plans will be available for a non-refundable fee of Twenty Five Dollars ($25.00). Bids will be received until 2:00 pm EDT Thursday, June 28, 2018 at the Williamsburg – Whitley County Airport, 1000 Aviation Blvd., Williamsburg, KY 40769 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read. Sealed proposals must be clearly marked on the outside of submittal envelope with a minimum of the Contractor’s name and address, project name, and the date and time of the bid. The Williamsburg – Whitley County Airport Board will evaluate all submitted bids and reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport Board will accept sealed bids for the Drainage Improvement Project in accordance with plans and specifications available at the office of American Engineers, Inc. Plans and Specifications may be obtained on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 2:00 pm CDT from American Engineers, Inc., 65 Aberdeen Drive, Glasgow, KY 42141-8238, (270) 651-7220. A non-refundable fee of Seventy Five Dollars ($75.00) will be required for hard copy plans and specifications. Electronic PDF formatted copy of the plans will be available for a non-refundable fee of Twenty Five Dollars ($25.00). Bids will be received until 3:00pm EDT, Thursday, June 28, 2018 at the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport, 1000 Aviation Blvd., Williamsburg, KY 40769 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read. A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 11:00am EDT, June 21, 2018 at the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport, 1000 Aviation Blvd., Williamsburg, KY 40769. Sealed proposals must be clearly marked on the outside of submittal envelope with a minimum of the Contractor’s name and address, project name, and the date and time of the bid. The Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport Board will evaluate all submitted bids and reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0492 NW

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Ave, Whitesburg, KY 41858, has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 1.0 mile South of Duckrun in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 102.6 surface acres and 0.0 underground acres, and the total area within the permit boundary will be 102.6 acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.5 miles east from intersection of KY 1673 and Kidd Road and located 0.5 miles west of Jacks Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Hollyhill U.S.G.S 7 1⁄2 minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Paul Wilburn.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit # 918-0447

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I Bond Release on Increment No. 3 of permit number 918-0447 which was last issued on December 18th 2017. The application covers an area of approximately 484.93 surface acres located 0.9 miles east from the Maple Creek Road (KY HWY 779) junction with Brown Creek Road and located 600 feet southeast of Phoebe Fork and located 0.5 miles north of Perkins in Whitley County Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment four (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $191,900.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $191,900.00 is included in this application for release

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in February 2017.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 8/03/2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 08/06/2016 at 10:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 08/03/2018.

Antenna Structure Registration Environmental Notification

East Kentucky Network, LLC d/b/a Appalachian Wireless is proposing to construct a telecommunications tower (FCC Form 854 File No. A1105417) located 2.8 miles NW of Wofford, Wadlen, Whitley County, Kentucky at Latitude N 36° 48’ 44.52”, Longitude W 84° 10’ 02.57”. The tower is proposed to be a self-supporting/lattice design and 176’ tall with FAA Style E (L-864/L-865/L-810) lighting. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), an evaluation is being conducted of the potential impacts the proposed tower facility may have on the environment. Interested parties may review the application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Form 854 File Number and may comment on the proposed structure by following the instructions at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) strongly encourages interested parties to file comments online, however written comments may be directed to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th ST SW, Washington, DC 20554.