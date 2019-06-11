Legal Notices for 6-12-19











LEGAL NOTICE

APPLICANTS SOUGHT FOR BEHAVIORAL HEALTH BOARD

The annual meeting of the Cumberland River Behavioral Health Board, Inc. will be held at 6:30p.m., June 17, 2019, at the Corbin Comprehensive Care Center, 1203 American Greeting Road, Corbin, Kentucky. The Board of Directors for the coming fiscal year will be appointed. Citizens interested in serving on this Board should contact the Cumberland River Behavioral Health, Inc., Nominating Committee, P.O. Box 568, 1203 American Greeting Road, Corbin, Kentucky 40702.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2019 WATER SYSTEM EXTENSIONS

WHITLEY COUNTY WATER DISTRICT

Separate Sealed BIDS for the construction of the 2019 Water System Extensions will be received by the Whitley County Water District, 19 South US 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 until 11:00 a.m. local time, June 27, 2019 and then publicly opened and read aloud at this location. This contract consists of the installation of approximately 3,700 feet of three inch (3’’) waterlines and appurtenances such as gate valves, blow-off assemblies, and casing pipe.

BIDDING DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:

WHITLEY COUNTY WATER DISTRICT, 19 SOUTH US 25 W, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

KENVIRONS, INC., 452 VERSAILLES ROAD, FRANKFORT, KY 40601

BIDDING DOCUMENTS may be obtained from Lynn Imaging, 328 Old Vine Street, Lexington, KY 40507 (859-226-5850) and www.lynnimaging.com . A complete bid package (hard copy set) is available for $200.00 (nonrefundable) or CD/Download is available for $100.00 (nonrefundable) using your established Lynn Account or by using your credit card online. Shipping, if required, is additional based on the method selected.

ALL BIDDERS shall submit with their bid an acceptable bid bond or a certified check in the amount of not less than five (5) percent of the base bid, payable to the OWNER. No Bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of ninety (90) days. The OWNER reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids. Any bid that is obviously unbalanced may be rejected. Award of Contract will be to the lowest, responsive, responsible BIDDER.

THE BIDDER awarded the contract shall execute a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond and shall furnish insurance as required, in the General Conditions. This contract shall be completed within 60 calendar days after date of authorization to start work. Liquidated damages will be $700 per calendar day.

By: Andy Meadors, Chairman

Date: June 12, 2019

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-8015, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for a preparation plant coal processing facility affecting 55.6 acres located 2.0 miles southeast of Nevisdale in Whitley County.

The proposed facility is approximately 8.5 miles southeast from KY Hwy. 92’s junction with KY Hwy. 904 and located 0.01 mile south of Bennetts Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Saxton, KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area is owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0403

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Nally & Hamilton Enterprises, Inc., P.O. Box 157, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004 has applied for a Phase III Bond Release on Increments 2 and 3 of Permit No 918-0403 which was last issued April 16, 2018. Increment No. 2 covers an area of approximately 107.20 acres of surface area and underlies an additional 9.19 acres of auger area. Increment No. 3 covers an area of approximately 17.70 acres of surface area.

The permit area is approximately 3.21 mile east from Hwy. 92’s junction with Hwy. 904 and located 1800 feet south of Harpes Creek and located 4.61 miles southwest of Kayjay in Bell, Knox and Whitley Counties with increments 2 and 3 located in Knox and Whitley Counties.

The bond now in effect Increment no. 2 is a surety in the amount of $62,900.00 of which 100% of the original amount of $297.000.00 is to be included in this application for release. The bond now in effect for Increment no. 3 is a surety in the amount of $11,800.00 of which 100% of the original amount of $66,800.00 is to be included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed included: All mining area was backfilled and graded with all highwalls eliminated and the area was seeded, this work was completed in the fall of 2011.

Written comments, objection and request for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 by Saturday July 20, 2019.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. This hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by Saturday July 20, 2019.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0501,

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 135.12 located 0.35 miles east of Woodbine in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.35 miles east of KY 26 Jct with KY 6 and located 0.65 miles east of the confluence of Eaton Branch with Lynn Camp Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Corbin KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use a combination of contour, area and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. The surface area is owned by General Shale Brick INC.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP

Communities Served: Cities of Berea, Burgin, Camargo, Carlisle, Cynthiana, Danville, Ewingemingsburg, Georgetown, Harrodsburg, Jeffersonville, Junction City, Lancaster, Lawrenceburg, London, Midway, Millersburg, Mount Sterling, Nicholasville, North Middletown, Paris, Perryville, Richmond, Sharpsburg, Stamping Ground, Stanford, Versailles, Wilmore, Winchester; Counties of Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fleming, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Jessamine, Laurel, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Nicholas, Scott, Woodford; Town of Lexington-Fayette Urban Co, KY

Effective on or after July 15th, 2019, Movies On Demand preview channel will no longer be available on your Spectrum lineup

For a current channel lineup, visit www.Spectrum.com/channels. To view this notice online, visit www.Spectrum.net/programmingnotices.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

William Hale, 849 Bear Hollow Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed Executrix on 5/7/2019 for the estate of Marie Hale (deceased), 849 Bear Hollow Road, Corbin, KY 40759. The attorney for the Executrix is Hon. Amanda Hill, PO Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40702.

Kyle D. Farmer, 2104 Shelton Road, Lexington, KY 40515 was appointed Executor on 5/6/2019 for the estate of Willa Blanton Farmer (deceased), 201 Debbie Lane, Corbin, KY 40701.

Annetta S. Campbell, 144 Secretariat Trail, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 5/20/2019 for the estate of Fred K. Campbell, Sr., (deceased), 144 Secretariat Trail, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Administratrix is Eric S. Edwards, PO Box 2216, London, KY 40743.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of May, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Eugene Alsip has filed the final settlement for the estate of Raymond Oscar Alsip (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 7/1/2019 at 9:00 AM.

Lillian Gale Kincade has filed the final settlement for the estate of Ollie M. Studer (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 7/1/2019 at 9:00 AM.

Peggy Ann Lee has filed the final settlement for the estate of Conley C. Lee (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 7/1/2019 at 9:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to July 1st, 2019.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 31st day of May, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

PUBLIC NOTICE:

A public hearing will be held by the City of Williamsburg at City Hall on June 17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. for the purpose of obtaining written or oral comments regarding the proposed use of Municipal Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance Program funds for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2019-2010.

ANTICIPATED RECEIPTS

MUNICIPAL ROAD AID PROGRAM $105,169.00

LOCAL GOVERNMENT ECONOMIC ASSISTANCE $8,035.00

Public Inspection: The city’s proposed budget and proposed uses of Municipal Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance program funds are available for public inspection at City Hall during normal business hours.

Interested persons and organizations in Williamsburg, Kentucky are invited to the public hearing to submit written or oral comments on the uses of the Municipal Road and Local Government Economic Assistance Funds.

Any person (especially senior citizens and handicapped persons) who cannot submit written comments or attend the public meeting, but wish to submit comments should call City Hall at (606) 549-6035 so that the city can make arrangements to secure their comments.