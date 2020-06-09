Legal Notices for 6-10-20











APPLICANTS SOUGHT FOR BEHAVIORAL HEALTH BOARD

The annual meeting of the Cumberland River Behavioral Health Board, Inc. will be held via teleconference at 6:30 p.m., June 15, 2020. The Board of Directors for the upcoming fiscal year will be appointed. Citizens interested in serving on this Board should contact the Cumberland River Behavioral Health, Inc., Nominating Committee, P.O. Box 568, 1203 American Greeting Road, Corbin, Kentucky 40702.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR RECLAMATION DEFERMENT DUE TO COAL MARKETING PROBLEMS

In accordance with 405 KAR 16:020, notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc, 121 Vermillion Avenue, Whitesburg, KY, 41858 has applied for a coal marketing reclamation deferment for its surface coal mining and reclamation operation, permit number 918-0491. Deferment of reclamation is being requested for approximately 15.0 acres. The operation for which the reclamation deferment is requested is located 0.8 miles north of Faber in Whitley County. The surface area is owned by Arlene and Jessie Middleton, Sr.

The mine is approximately 0.75 miles west from KY 26’s junction with Eaton Fork Road and located 0.5 miles south of Eaton Fork. It is located on the Corbin/Rockhold/Woddord/Vox U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map.

The deferment is sought due to a coal marketing problem and is being requested for an initial period of 6 months. The deferment may be renewed for additional periods up to a maximum of 30 months.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments or objections must be filed within 10 days of this notice with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601.

ATTENTION DANIEL L. CURETON

of 1110 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769. A divorce complaint has been filed against you in the Chancery Court for Knox County Tennessee. The style of the case is FELICIA D. CURETON V. DANIEL L. CURETON and the docket number is 200003-1. Contact Plaintiff’s attorney Melanie J. Hogg at Held Law Firm by telephone at (865) 637-6550 or in person at 1522 Highland Ave Knoxville, TN 37916.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An EMERGENCY ordinance 2020-04 related to the Declared State of Emergency was passed on 03/26/20. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

NOTICE:

Amanda Munro has filed the final settlement for the estate of Doris Renee Dick (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 7/13/2020 at 9:00 AM.

Joetta Arnett has filed the final settlement for the estate of Alma Josephine Gibbs (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 7/6/2020 at 9:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to July 1st, 2020. The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 29th day of May, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769