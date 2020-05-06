Legal Notices for 5-6-20











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit Number 918-0472

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I Bond Release on Increments 1 & 2 of permit # 918-0472, which was last issued on 6/17/2018. The application covers as area of approximately 180.46 acres located approximately 0.6 miles east of Rockholds in Whitley County.

The operation is approximately 0.6 miles northeast of the junction of KY Route 3423 and KY Route 26 and located approximately 0.6 miles northeast of Colonel Hollow streams confluence with Watts Creek. The operation is located on the Rockholds 7 1/2 min. quadrangle map.

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $278,800.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $278,800.000 is included in this application for release.

Increment two (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $209,600.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $209,600.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, and completed in February 2020.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by June 12, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for June 15, 2020 at 9:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by June 12, 2020.

NOTICE

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a 199-foot overall height monopole telecommunications structure at 3290 Croley Bend Road, Williamsburg, Whitley County, Kentucky (N36° 46’ 7.9”; W84° 10’ 16”). AT&T Mobility, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Comments may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Megan Gomez, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30004 or via email to publicnotice@eca-usa.com. Ms. Gomez can be reached at (770) 667-2040 x 405 during normal business hours. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. W0960/CMJ

PUBLICATION OF HEARING

STATE OF MICHIGAN

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT – FAMILY DIVISION

INGHAM COUNTY

CASE NO.: 74588-1/2-NA

PETITION NO.: 20-87/88-NA

TO: EARL LAWSON

IN THE MATTER OF: DEANA MARIA STALEY & MATTIE LAWSON, MINOR CHILDREN

Hearings regarding PETITION 20-87/88-NA will be conducted by the court on MAY 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM AND MAY 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Courtroom #1, Veterans Memorial Courthouse, 313 W. Kalamazoo Street, 2nd Floor, Lansing, MI 48933 before JUDGE SHAUNA DUNNINGS.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that EARL LAWSON personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above.This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Casey Monhollen, 38 Devils Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 and James J. Monhollen, 60 Devils Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 were appointed co-executors on 4/27/2020 for the estate of James A. Monhollen (deceased), 516 Double T Lane, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the co-executors is Ryan D. Morrow, P.O. Box 1827, Somerset, KY 42502.

Donna Patterson, P.O. Box 143, Siler, KY 40763 was appointed executrix on 4/30/2020 for the estate of John Wesley Patterson (deceased), 13766 East Hwy. 92, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of April, 2020.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Gail Collette and Robert Carlson have filed the final settlement for Mildred Mae Carlson (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 6/2/2020 @ 11 AM.

Willie D. Jones has filed the final settlement for Eunice O. Jones (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 6/9/2020 @ 11 AM.

Robert Steven Ball has filed the final settlement for Phyllis E. Clendaniel (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 6/23/2020 @ 11 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to June 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 30th day of April, 2020.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Bruce Bryant, 1601 N Elm Street, Escondido, CA 92026 was appointed as executor on 4/21/2020 for the estate of Louise H. Bryant (deceased), 901 18th Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the executor is Jeffrey K. Hill, PO Box 1605, Corbin, KY 40702.

Brian Byrns, 299 Plum Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as administrator on 4/21/2020 for the estate of Leach Michelle Byrns (deceased), 299 Plum Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Attorney for the Administrator is Jeffrey K Hill, PO Box 1605, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 30th day of April, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Corbin, Kentucky is accepting sealed bids for the following items/services for fiscal year July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021:

Blacktop

Cell/mobile phone

Landfill

Stone

Specifications can be obtained and bids shall be received at the Corbin Government Center, Office of the City Clerk, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, Ky 40701, until 10 a.m., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Bids will be opened at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the upstairs meeting room at the Corbin Government Center. The City of Corbin reserves the right to accept or reject any/all bids.