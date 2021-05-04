Legal Notices for 5-5-2021











PUBLIC NOTICE

The Housing Authority of Williamsburg is developing documents related to the Annual Agency Plan process and Five-Year Capital Fund Program budgets for Fiscal Year beginning 10/1/2021 in compliance with current regulations. They are available for review at the Housing Authority office located at 600 Brush Arbor Road, Williamsburg, KY. A public hearing will be held 1:00 PM on June 24, 2021 at Williamsburg City Hall, 423 Main St., Williamsburg, KY.

SUMMARY OF RESOLUTION 21-002

At a meeting held on April 12, 2021 the governing body of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky adopted a Resolution titled as followed:

A RESOLUTION APPROVING A LEASE FOR THE FINANCING OF A PROJECT; PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT AND SECURITY OF THE LEASE; AND AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF VARIOUS DOCUMENTS RELATED TO SUCH LEASE.

A complete copy of the Resolution may be reviewed at the office of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

By: TERESA BLACK, City Clerk

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Randy Strunk, 2010 Hwy. 204 West, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 4/12/2021 for the estate of Darlene Strunk (deceased), 55 Southwood Estates, Corbin, KY 40701.

Stephanie Hill, 1263 Croley Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 4/12/2021 for the estate of Brayden Edward Joseph Sullivan (deceased), 1784 Dowis Chapel Road, Woodbine, KY 40771.

Linda C. Hale, 119 Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 4/12/2021 for the estate of Earl Hale, Jr. (deceased), 119 Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Roy Duane Brock, 577 Ike Monhollen Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executor on 4/5/2021 for the estate of Betty Ruth Brock (deceased), 577 Ike Monhollen Road, Corbin, KY.

Sherry Gilley, 551 Siler Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 3/22/2021 for the estate of Christopher Paul Rogers (deceased), 551 Siler Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administratrix is Hon. B.J. Foley, 205 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Steven Lee Lawhorn, 45 Young Cemetery Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administrator on 4/19/2021 for the estate of John Craig Lawhorn (deceased), 45 Young Cemetery Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the administrator is Don Moses, 113 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Peggy Shelley, 196 Alsile Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 4/19/2021 for the estate of Nolan Vincent Fields, Jr. (deceased), 1324 Madison Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the administratrix is Don Moses, 113 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Betty Jean Reynolds, 1150 Savoy Clear Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 4/19/2021 for the estate of Micahel Wayne Reynolds (deceased), 1150 Savoy Clear Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administratrix is Don Moses, 113 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Beulah R. Walker, 957 Craig Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 4/19/2021 for the estate of Hazel Rich (deceased), 957 Craig Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Robert Joseph Zelenka, Jr., 7550 Todds Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executor on 4/26/2021 for the estate of Robert John Zelenka (deceased), 7550 Todd Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executor is Hon. Lee Gilbert, P.O. Box 2177, Corbin, KY 40702.

Bonnie L. Huff, 402 Cumberland Avenue, Jellico, TN 37762 was appointed administratrix on 4/26/2021 for the estate of Brian M. Huff (aka: Bryan M. Huff) (deceased), 1875 Master Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the administratrix is Don Moses, 113 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Joe E. Jones, 2290 Hwy. 1804, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 4/26/2021 for the estate of Judy Ann Jones (deceased), 2192 Hwy. 1804, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Patricia Diana Rice, P.O. Box 2659, Corbin, KY 40702 was appointed executrix on 4/26/2021 for the estate of Epp Osborne (deceased), 58 Barton Mill Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Amanda Hill, P.O. Box 1605, Corbin, KY 40702.

Sandra Staton, 498 KY Hwy. 90W, Albany, KY 42602 was appointed executrix on 4/26/2021 for the estate of Carol Madge Rose (deceased), 840 Devils Creek, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Amanda Hill, P.O. Box 1605, Corbin, KY 40701.

Gearld Majors, 196 Hunting Hills Estate, Corbin, KY 40701 or James Majors, 58 Briarwood Trace, London, KY 40741 were appointed executor on 4/26/2021 for the estate of Buelah M. Majors (deceased), 244 Hunting Hills Estate, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executor is Howard Mann, 104 N. Kentucky Ave., Corbin, KY 40701.

Garry Mays, 1200 Louden Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executor on 4/26/2021 for the estate of Donna Mays (deceased), 1202 Hwy. 1809, Barbourville, KY 40906. The attorney for the executor is Hon. Eugene E. Siler, III, P.O. Box 630, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Tresa Gray, 942 Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 4/26/2021 for the estate of Pauline Malinda Cox (aka: Malinda Pauline Cox) (deceased), 942 Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administrator is Don Moses, 113 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Bonnie Sutton, 3166 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 4/26/2021 for the estate of Roy P. Sutton (deceased), 3166 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Kathy Payne, 342 Fairway Avenue, Chillicothe, OH 45601 was appointed administratrix on 4/26/2021 for the estate of Deborah Hunt (deceased), 49 Bold Ruler Trail, Corbin, KY 40701.

Shirley Swearengin, 417 Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 4/26/2021 for the estate of Marvin Newman (deceased), 417 Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Mary-Ann Smyth, P.O. Box 425, Corbin, KY 40702.

Phyllis G. White, 1180 Ravenwood Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 4/19/2021 for the estate of Raymond O. White (deceased), 1180 Ravenwood Drive, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executrix is Melissa Stewart, 326 S. Broadway, Lexington, KY 40508.

Given under my hand this 30th day of April, 2021.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Michael A. Burnett has filed the final settlement for the estate of Roscoe Burnett (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 6/22/2021 @ 11 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to June 1st, 2021.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 30th day of April, 2021.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY

PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Williamsburg will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

The meeting is for an amendment of the wording to an unnumbered Zoning Ordinance under the Principal Use for the B-2 General Business (Highway and Shopping Center) Zoning District for the application located at the Briar Creek Crossing, 119 Penny Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

The public is invited to attend.

Thank you, Roddy Harrison, Mayor