Legal Notices for 5-30-18

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phase III Bond Release for Increments 1 and 3 on Permit # 918-0464, which was last issued on October 9, 2015. The application covers an area of approximately 68 acres located 1.5 miles northwest of Frakes, KY in Whitley County.

The permit area is approximately 0.8 miles northeast from Mud Creek Road’s junction with KY 1595 and located along Doolin Branch. The latitude is 36° 39’ 08”. The Longitude is 83° 57’ 16”.

The bond now in effect on Increment 1 is a Letter of Credit No. LC8010389 in the amount of $16,500.00 and the bond now in effect on increment 3 is a Letter of Credit No. LC8011560 in the amount of $18,900.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding mulching and tree planting. Reclamation work was completed in November of 2012.

This is the final advertisement of the application. Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by June 29, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 A.M. on July 2, 2018 at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by June 29, 2018.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phases II Bond Release on Increment 1 of Permit #918-0465, which was last issued on May 13, 2015. The application covers an area of Approximately 150.7 acres of surface area located 2.4 miles northeast of the community of Siler and 1.8 miles north of the confluence of Harpes creek and Puncheon branch in Whitley County. The permit area is approximately 1.16 miles north of the intersection of Puncheon Branch Road and Harpes Creek road. The latitude is 36° 41’ 51” N and the longitude is 83° 55’ 33”W.

The bond now in effect on Increment 1 is Letters of Credit totaling $121,500.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding, mulching and tree planting.

This is the final advertisement of the application. Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by June 30, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 A.M. on July 3, 2018 at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal Conference is received by: June 30, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

WHITLEY COUNTY FICSAL COURT

REQUEST FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court will be accepting sealed bids for Asphalt Material (Surface, Binder & Base), Culvert (Plastic & Metal), Stone, RS-2 Oil, Cold Patch and On and Off Road Fuel. Bids will be accepted up to and opened in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 18, 2018. Bids will be awarded during the regular session of the Whitley County Fiscal Court on June 19, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

Beginning May 30, 2018, bids can be picked up at the Whitley County Judge/Executive’s Office, downloaded from the Whitley County Fiscal Court’s website at www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com or contact the office at (606) 549-6000. Mark envelopes as noted in Request for Bid.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bides. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

PUBLIC HEARING

Budget hearing regarding proposed use of County Road Aid, Municipal Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance Funds

A public hearing will be held by the Whitley County Fiscal Court at the courthouse on June 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM till 10:00 AM in the Fiscal Court Room on the 2nd Floor for the purpose of obtaining citizens comments regarding the possible uses of the County Road Aid (CRA) and Local Government Economic Assistance (LGEA) Funds. All interested persons in Whitley County are invited to the hearing to submit oral or written comments on possible uses of the CRA and LGEA Funds. Any person(s) who cannot submit comments, should call the Office of the County Judge Executive at (606) 549-6000 by June 18, 2017 so that arrangements can be made to secure their comments.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0492 NW

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Ave, Whitesburg, KY 41858, has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 1.0 mile South of Duckrun in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 102.6 surface acres and 0.0 underground acres, and the total area within the permit boundary will be 102.6 acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.5 miles east from intersection of KY 1673 and Kidd Road and located 0.5 miles west of Jacks Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Hollyhill U.S.G.S 7 1⁄2 minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Paul Wilburn.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Whitley County Water District

West KY 92 Waterline Relocation Project

Whitley County, Kentucky

Separate Sealed BIDS for the West KY 92 Waterline Relocation Project will be received by the Whitley County Water District, 19 South US 25 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 until 1:00 P.M. local time, June 7, 2018 and then publicly opened and read aloud at the Whitley County Water District Office. This contract consists of approximately 4,495 LF of 6” waterline, 7 meter relocates and all necessary appurtenances. This is a relocation of existing facilities.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:

WHITLEY COUNTY WATER DISTRICT, 19 SOUTH US 25 W, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

KENVIRONS, INC., 452 VERSAILLES ROAD, FRANKFORT, KY 40601

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from Lynn Imaging, 328 Old Vine Street, Lexington, KY 40507 (859-226-5850) and www.lynnimaging.com upon payment of a nonrefundable price of $200.00 for each set of plans and specification. There will also be a shipping charge by Lynn Imaging for all sets shipped.

Each Bidder must accompany the bid with a Bid Bond in amount of not less than five (5) percent of the base bid. No Bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of 90 days. The Bidder awarded the contract shall execute a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond and shall furnish insurance as required, in the General Conditions. This contract shall be completed within sixty (60) calendar days after date of authorization to start work. Liquidated damages will be $700 per calendar day. Bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Nos. 11246 and 11375, which prohibit discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must comply with Section 3, Section 109, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Anti-Kickback Act and the contract Work Hours Standard Act. Bidders must certify that they do not, and will not, maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race, color, creed, or national origin. Kentucky Revised Statute 45A.490 to 45A.494 shall apply to the award of this contract. Any bid that is obviously unbalanced may be rejected. The Whitley County Water District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and waive informalities. Small, minority and women’s businesses and labor surplus area firms are encouraged to bid this project.

NOTICE:

Lonnie Paul Sr. of Rockholds paid $938.08 on 2 yrs worth delinquent taxes, on 3 separate properties of Emily Davenport in Corbin on 5/23/18 in Whitley County.