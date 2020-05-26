Legal Notices for 5-27-20











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-5170, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Southfork Coal Co., 2700 Lee Highway Suite B, Bristol, VA. 24202, has applied for renewal of a permit for an existing underground coal mining operation located 2.8 miles east of Hollyhill in McCreary/Whitley counties Kentucky. The operation disturbs 2.91 surface acres and underlies 171.60 acres for a total of 174.51 acres within the permit boundary.

The operation lies on Buck’s Branch approximately 2 miles southwest the intersection of KY 92 and KY 1044 and 1.7 miles west of the confluence of Buck’s Branch and Jellico Creek. The Latitude is 36 degrees, 39 minutes, and 32 seconds, and the Longitude is 84 degrees, 17 minutes, and 37 seconds.

The operation is located on the Hollyhill USGS 7 1/2 Minute Quadrangle Map. The land overlying underground operations areas are owned and by Harold Campbell, Jr., Glenda Joyce Campbell, Donnie Patrick, Donnie Bruce Patrick, and Ronnie Patrick. The disturbed surface is owned by Harold Campbell, Jr. and Glenda Joyce Campbell.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. Written comments or objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Ky. 40601.

NOTICE:

Barrel Beauty Bar, LLC, 979 Corinth Cemetery Road, Apt. 4, Corbin, KY 40701, hereby declares intention(s) to apply for a Quota Retail Drink license no later than July 1, 2020. The business to be licensed will be located at 204 S Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 doing business as Barrel Beauty Bar. The owner is Madison Gonzalez of 979 Corinth Cemetery Road, Apt. 4, Corbin, KY 40701. Any person, association, corporation or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601-8400, within thirty (30) days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

PUBLIC NOTICE

WHITLEY COUNTY FICSAL COURT

REQUEST FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court will be accepting sealed bids for Asphalt Material (Surface, Binder & Base), Culvert (Plastic & Metal), Stone, RS-2 Oil, Cold Patch and On and Off Road Fuel. Bids will be accepted up to and opened in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020. Bids will be awarded during the regular session of the Whitley County Fiscal Court on June 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

Beginning May 27, 2020, bids can be picked up at the Whitley County Judge/Executive’s Office, downloaded from the Whitley County Fiscal Court’s website at www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com or contact the office at (606) 549-6000. Mark envelopes as noted in Request for Bid.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bides. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.