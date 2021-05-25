Legal Notices for 5-26-2021











NOTICE TO JEWEL MILLER:

To the above individual, I have been appointed Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 21-CI-00134, 21st Mortgage Corporation vs. Jewel Miller , Knox Circuit Court.

You have fifty days from May 4, 2021 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN KY 40702

606-528-5001

REQUEST FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court will be accepting SEALED BIDS for Asphalt Material (Surface, Binder & Base), Culvert (Plastic & Metal), Stone, RS-2 Oil, Cold Patch, On and Off Road Fuel, 3 & 8 Yard Garbage Dumpsters and 95 Gallon Rolling Garbage Carts. Bids will be accepted up to and opened in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021. Bids will be awarded during the regular session of the Whitley County Fiscal Court on June 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

Beginning May 26, 2021, bids can be picked up at the Whitley County Judge/Executive’s Office, downloaded from the Whitley County Fiscal Court’s website at www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com or contact the office at (606) 549-6000. Mark envelopes as noted in Request for Bid.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY

ORDINANCE NO. 21-002

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING AN ADDITIONAL PRINCIPAL USE IN THE B-2 HIGHWAY AND SHOPPING CENTER/GENERAL BUSINESS DISTRICT.

WHEREAS, the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky, held a public hearing on May 12, 2021, to consider whether the Zoning Ordinance at Article III – Zoning Districts should be amended to establish an additional principal use in the B-2 Highway and Shopping Center/General Business District to include “gaming facilities as licensed or regulated by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission or otherwise by the laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky”,

WHEREAS, at the conclusion of said public hearing the Planning and Zoning Commission held a meeting, made findings of fact, and voted to recommend said amendment,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION I : Ordinance No. 92-005 the “Zoning Ordinance” be and is amended to include and/or add as a principal use of the B-2 Highway and Shopping Center/General Business District as set forth on page 30 thereof the following language:

Gaming facilities as licensed or regulated by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission or otherwise by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

SECTION III : This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after it’s adoption, approval, and publication, and all ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are repealed and held for naught.

Enacted on this the 19th day of May, 2021.

RODDY HARRISON, MAYOR

ATTEST: TERESA BLACK, CITY CLERK

Date of First Reading: May 17, 2021

Date of Second Reading: May 19, 2021