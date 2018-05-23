Legal Notices for 5-23-18













NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phase III Bond Release for Increments 1 and 3 on Permit # 918-0464, which was last issued on October 9, 2015. The application covers an area of approximately 68 acres located 1.5 miles northwest of Frakes, KY in Whitley County.

The permit area is approximately 0.8 miles northeast from Mud Creek Road’s junction with KY 1595 and located along Doolin Branch. The latitude is 36° 39’ 08”. The Longitude is 83° 57’ 16”.

The bond now in effect on Increment 1 is a Letter of Credit No. LC8010389 in the amount of $16,500.00 and the bond now in effect on increment 3 is a Letter of Credit No. LC8011560 in the amount of $18,900.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding mulching and tree planting. Reclamation work was completed in November of 2012.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by June 29, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 A.M. on July 2, 2018 at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by June 29, 2018.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phases II Bond Release on Increment 1 of Permit #918-0465, which was last issued on May 13, 2015. The application covers an area of Approximately 150.7 acres of surface area located 2.4 miles northeast of the community of Siler and 1.8 miles north of the confluence of Harpes creek and Puncheon branch in Whitley County. The permit area is approximately 1.16 miles north of the intersection of Puncheon Branch Road and Harpes Creek road. The latitude is 36° 41’ 51” N and the longitude is 83° 55’ 33”W.

The bond now in effect on Increment 1 is Letters of Credit totaling $121,500.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding, mulching and tree planting.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by June 30, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 A.M. on July 3, 2018 at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal Conference is received by: June 30, 2018.

NOTICE OF NONCOMPLIANCE

Pursuant to KRS 65A.040, the Kentucky Department for Local Government hereby gives public notice that as of May 8, 2018. Whitley County Water District is in violation of Kentucky Law for failure to comply with the reporting requirements of KRS 65A.020. The point of contact for Whitley County Water District is Sandra Smith who may be reached at (606) 549-3600 and/or 19 S Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Board Members are: Peggy Bird, Bob Durham, Andrew Meadors. The district was noncompliant with 2016 Amendments, YE Actuals; 2017 Registration and Budget Estimates, Amendments, YE Actuals; 2018 Registration and Budget Estimates. The Auditor of Public Accounts has been notified and state funding for this entity will be withheld until further notice. For additional information, go to the Public Portal on DLG’s website https://kydlgweb.ky.gov. The Department for Local Government encourages this entity to comply with the law.

NOTICE:

Southeast Hospitality Williamsburg One, LLC dba Sizzlin Hot Bar & Grill, 220 Stephens Dr, Ste A, Nicholasville, KY 40356 hereby declares intentions to apply for a NQ2 license(s) no later than May 31st, 2018. The business to be licensed will be located at 925 S Highway 25 Ste 35, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769 doing business as Sizzlin Hot Bar & Grill. The members are as follows: Member, Randall Weddle of 220 Burley Ridge, Nicholasville, KY 40356; and Member, David Beckley of 500 Butler Blvd, Wilmore, KY 40390. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. Of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

Antenna Structure Registration Environmental Notification

East Kentucky Network, LLC d/b/a Appalachian Wireless is proposing to construct a telecommunications tower (FCC Form 854 File No. A1104064) located 0.8 miles W of Faber, Whitley County, Kentucky at Latitude N 36° 52’ 25.97”, Longitude W 84° 8’ 41.72”. The tower is proposed to be a self-supporting/lattice design and 300’ tall with FAA Style E (L-864/L-865/L-810) lighting. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), an evaluation is being conducted of the potential impacts the proposed tower facility may have on the environment. Interested parties may review the application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Form 854 File Number and may comment on the proposed structure by following the instructions at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) strongly encourages interested parties to file comments online, however written comments may be directed to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th ST SW, Washington, DC 20554,

PUBLIC NOTICE

A public hearing will be held by the City of Williamsburg at City Hall on May 29, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. for the purpose of obtaining written or oral comments regarding the proposed use of Municipal Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance Program funds for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2018-2019.

MUNICIPAL ROAD AID PROGRAM: Anticipated Receipts $ 101,721.00

LOCAL GOVERNMENT ECONOMIC ASSISTANCE: Anticipated Receipts $ 24,000.00

Public Inspection: The city’s proposed budget and proposed uses of Municipal Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance program funds are available for public inspection at City Hall during normal business hours.

Interested persons and organizations in Williamsburg, Kentucky are invited to the public hearing to submit written or oral comments on the uses of the Municipal Road and Local Government Economic Assistance Funds.

Any person (especially senior citizens and handicapped persons) who cannot submit written comments or attend the public meeting, but wish to submit comments should call City Hall at (606) 549-6035 so that the city can make arrangements to secure their comments.