Legal Notices for 5-20-20











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-5170, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Southfork Coal Co., 2700 Lee Highway Suite B, Bristol, VA. 24202, has applied for renewal of a permit for an existing underground coal mining operation located 2.8 miles east of Hollyhill in McCreary/Whitley counties Kentucky. The operation disturbs 2.91 surface acres and underlies 171.60 acres for a total of 174.51 acres within the permit boundary.

The operation lies on Buck’s Branch approximately 2 miles southwest the intersection of KY 92 and KY 1044 and 1.7 miles west of the confluence of Buck’s Branch and Jellico Creek. The Latitude is 36 degrees, 39 minutes, and 32 seconds, and the Longitude is 84 degrees, 17 minutes, and 37 seconds.

The operation is located on the Hollyhill USGS 7 1/2 Minute Quadrangle Map. The land overlying underground operations areas are owned and by Harold Campbell, Jr., Glenda Joyce Campbell, Donnie Patrick, Donnie Bruce Patrick, and Ronnie Patrick. The disturbed surface is owned by Harold Campbell, Jr. and Glenda Joyce Campbell.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. Written comments or objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Ky. 40601.