Legal Notices for 5-16-18

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phase III Bond Release for Increments 1 and 3 on Permit # 918-0464, which was last issued on October 9, 2015. The application covers an area of approximately 68 acres located 1.5 miles northwest of Frakes, KY in Whitley County.

The permit area is approximately 0.8 miles northeast from Mud Creek Road’s junction with KY 1595 and located along Doolin Branch. The latitude is 36° 39’ 08”. The Longitude is 83° 57’ 16”.

The bond now in effect on Increment 1 is a Letter of Credit No. LC8010389 in the amount of $16,500.00 and the bond now in effect on increment 3 is a Letter of Credit No. LC8011560 in the amount of $18,900.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding mulching and tree planting. Reclamation work was completed in November of 2012.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by June 29, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 A.M. on July 2, 2018 at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by June 29, 2018.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phases II Bond Release on Increment 1 of Permit #918-0465, which was last issued on May 13, 2015. The application covers an area of Approximately 150.7 acres of surface area located 2.4 miles northeast of the community of Siler and 1.8 miles north of the confluence of Harpes creek and Puncheon branch in Whitley County. The permit area is approximately 1.16 miles north of the intersection of Puncheon Branch Road and Harpes Creek road. The latitude is 36° 41’ 51” N and the longitude is 83° 55’ 33”W.

The bond now in effect on Increment 1 is Letters of Credit totaling $121,500.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding, mulching and tree planting.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by June 30, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 A.M. on July 3, 2018 at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal Conference is received by: June 30, 2018.

NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

Kopper Glo Mining, LLC 1197 Rock Creek Ridge Road, Clairfield, TN 37715, Phone Number (423) 784-6445, gives notice that blasting operations will be conducted on its coal mine permit no. 918-0495, located on Buffalo Creek of Clear Fork. More specifically, 2.5 miles south of Pearl and located 0.8 miles from the intersection of General Lowe Road and Highway 190. Blasting will be done daily. No blasting will be conducted before sunrise or after sunset. At least 10 minutes before the blast, access to the area will be controlled by Company personnel. The permittee will also use audible signals to notify all persons residing or regularly working within one-half mile of the blasting site.

Before each blast is detonated the following types of audible warning will be given: The warning signal will consist of a series of three long sounds of a siren given five minutes prior to the blast signal. The blast signal will be given one minute prior to detonation, and consist of a series of three short sounds of a siren. The all-clear signal after blasting will be one prolonged blast of a siren following the inspection of the blast area.

Blasting will not be conducted at times different from those given above except in emergency situations where rain, lightning, other atmospheric conditions, or operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation. Prior to these detonations, the following audible warning will be given: five minutes prior to the blast signal a series of three long sounds of a siren; one minute prior to the blast a series of three short sounds of a siren.

The all-clear signal after blasting will be one prolonged blast of a siren following the inspection of the blast area. Also prior to detonation in emergency situations the permittee, using audible signals will notify all persons residing or regularly working within one-half mile of the blasting site .

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP

Communities Served: Cities of Burgin, Danville, Ewing, Flemingsburg, Harrodsburg, Junction, Lancaster, Lawrenceburg, Perryville, Stanford, Versailles; Counties of Anderson, Boyle, Fleming, Franklin, Garrard, Lincoln, Mercer and Woodford KY.

Effective on or after May 29, 2018, Animal Planet will move from Digi Tier 1/Silver to TV Select with no change in channel position

Effective on or after June 4, 2018, WLWT-NBC* on Basic TV/Starter TV channel 3 and WLKY-CBS* on Basic TV/Starter TV will no longer be available on your Spectrum channel lineup. Your local NBC programming will still be available on WLEX-NBC* on Basic TV/Starter TV channel 9 and your local CBS programming will still be available on WKYT-CBS* on Basic TV/Starter TV channel 4. *Programming specific to lineup.

For a current channel lineup, visit www.Spectrum.com/channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/programming services.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Pursuant to 807 KAR 5:001, Section 9(2)(b), notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, at the offices of the Kentucky Public Service Commission, 211 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky, for the purpose of taking evidence on the Application of Cumberland Valley Electric, Inc. For Commission Approval For A Certificate Of Public Convenience And Necessity To Install An Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) System Pursuant to 807 KAR 5:001 and KRS 278.020, Case No. 2018-00056. This hearing will be streamed live and may be viewed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov.

PI Tower Development LLC c/o Lendlease Americas Inc. proposes to build a 199-foot Self-Support Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 5th Street Road (Kentucky Highway 727), Corbin, Whitley County, KY 40701, Lat: [36-55-32.03], Long: [-84-7-51.69]. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1103670.