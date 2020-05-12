Legal Notices for 5-13-20











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit Number 918-0472

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I Bond Release on Increments 1 & 2 of permit # 918-0472, which was last issued on 6/17/2018. The application covers as area of approximately 180.46 acres located approximately 0.6 miles east of Rockholds in Whitley County.

The operation is approximately 0.6 miles northeast of the junction of KY Route 3423 and KY Route 26 and located approximately 0.6 miles northeast of Colonel Hollow streams confluence with Watts Creek. The operation is located on the Rockholds 7 1/2 min. quadrangle map.

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $278,800.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $278,800.000 is included in this application for release.

Increment two (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $209,600.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $209,600.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, and completed in February 2020.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by June 12, 2020.

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for June 15, 2020 at 9:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by June 12, 2020.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-5170, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Southfork Coal Co., 2700 Lee Highway Suite B, Bristol, VA. 24202, has applied for renewal of a permit for an existing underground coal mining operation located 2.8 miles east of Hollyhill in McCreary/Whitley counties Kentucky. The operation disturbs 2.91 surface acres and underlies 171.60 acres for a total of 174.51 acres within the permit boundary.

The operation lies on Buck’s Branch approximately 2 miles southwest the intersection of KY 92 and KY 1044 and 1.7 miles west of the confluence of Buck’s Branch and Jellico Creek. The Latitude is 36 degrees, 39 minutes, and 32 seconds, and the Longitude is 84 degrees, 17 minutes, and 37 seconds.

The operation is located on the Hollyhill USGS 7 1/2 Minute Quadrangle Map. The land overlying underground operations areas are owned and by Harold Campbell, Jr., Glenda Joyce Campbell, Donnie Patrick, Donnie Bruce Patrick, and Ronnie Patrick. The disturbed surface is owned by Harold Campbell, Jr. and Glenda Joyce Campbell.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. Written comments or objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Ky. 40601.