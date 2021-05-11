Legal Notices for 5-12-2021











NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made.

Regina Miller, 344 McKeehan Crossing, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 4/5/2021 for the estate of Donald Edward Satterfield (deceased), 344 McKeehan Crossing, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the executrix is Jeremy Bryant, 37 South Park Center Drive, Suite 6, Corbin, KY 40701.

Janice Catron, 110 Padgett Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 4/19/2021 for the estate of Frank Henry Catron (deceased), 110 Padgett Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the executrix is Zachary Brown, 1005 S Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 30th day of April, 2021.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Karen D. Lewis has filed the final settlement for the estate of Richard Glenn Giles I (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 6/21/2021 at 10:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to June 1st, 2021.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of April, 2021.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769