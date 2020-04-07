Legal Notices for 4-8-20











NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Ricky Peace, P.O. Box 4, Siler, KY 40763 was appointed Administrator on 3/3/2020 for the estate of George Peace (deceased), P.O. Box 5, Siler, KY 40763.

Marcella Goff, 970 Luminary Circle #101, Melbourne, FL 32901, Michael B. Mountjoy, 5003 Old Federal Road, Louisville, KY 40207 and John David Mountjoy, 246 North 11th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 were appointed Co-Administrators on 3/9/2020 for the estate of Marcella Faulkner Mountjoy (deceased), 170 Florence Avenue, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Co-Administrators is Paul K. Croley, 205 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 31st day of March, 2020.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County/Williamsburg, KY 40769

Tiffany Cox was appointed Guardian on 03/09/2020 for Jaxon Smith (a minor). The attorney for the Guardian is Shane Romines, PO Box 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said Estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said Appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

NOTICE:

Christopher Smith has filed the final settlement for the estate of Rachael Lillian Smith (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 5/11/2020 at 9:00 A.M.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior toMay 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitey District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF

KENTUCKY UTILITIES COMPANY

RECOVERY BY ENVIRONMENTAL SURCHARGE OF KENTUCKY UTILITIES COMPANY’S

2020 ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE PLAN

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that in a March 31, 2020 Application, Kentucky Utilities Company (“KU”) is seeking approval by the Kentucky Public Service Commission (“Commission”) in Case No. 2020-00060, pursuant to Kentucky Revised Statute 278.183 of an amended compliance plan (“2020 Plan”). Once approved, KU will begin recovering capital costs associated with new pollution control facilities in the 2020 Plan under KU’s existing Electric Rate Schedule ECR (also known as the Environmental Surcharge tariff) through an increase in the environmental surcharge on customers’ bills beginning in late October 2020.

Federal, state, and local environmental regulations require KU to operate facilities that produce energy from burning coal in an environmentally compliant manner. To do so, KU is seeking Commission approval to construct certain water treatment systems at the Ghent and Trimble County generating stations and to install a wastewater diffuser in the Ohio River and construct a Bottom Ash Transport Water recirculation system at the Ghent generating station. Each construction project is a component of the 2020 Plan.

KU is seeking an order approving the 2020 Plan to recover the costs of these new pollution control facilities through its Environmental Surcharge tariff. These projects are required for KU to comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 Effluent Limitations Guidelines Rule as amended. The estimated total capital cost of these new pollution control facilities is $252.3 million. Additionally, KU is requesting recovery of operation and maintenance expenses associated with certain projects in the 2020 Plan.

Beginning in late October 2020, the initial bill impact for KU’s Group 1 customers is estimated to be a 0.04% increase with a maximum increase of 2.13% in 2025. Group 1 includes Rate Schedules Residential Service (RS), Residential Time-of-Day Energy Service (RTODE), Residential Time-of-Day Demand Service (RTODD), Volunteer Fire Department Service (VFD), All Electric School (AES), and all Lighting Rates (i.e., LS, RLS, LE, and TE).

RS, RTOD, and VFD customers using 1,139 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $0.05 up to $2.46. AES customers using 19,744 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $0.75 up to $38.88. LS and RLS customers could expect a monthly increase of $0.01 up to $0.33. LE customers using 3,573 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $0.10 up to $5.12. TE customers using 171 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $0.01 up to $0.39.

Beginning in late October 2020, the initial bill impact for KU’s Group 2 customers is estimated to be a 0.06% increase with a maximum increase of 2.98% in 2025. Group 2 includes Rate Schedules General Service (GS), Power Service (PS), Time-of-Day Secondary Service (TODS), Time-of-Day Primary Service (TODP), Retail Transmission Service (RTS), Fluctuating Load Service (FLS), and pilot program Outdoor Sports Lighting Service (OSL).

GS customers using 1,717 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $0.11 up to $5.59. PS-Secondary customers using 33,725 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $1.45 up to $77.01. PS-Primary customers using 58,355 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $2.46 up to $130.68. TODS customers using 208,133 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $5.80 up to $308.49. TODP customers using 1,294,965 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $29.04 up to $1,543.53. RTS customers using 4,908,868 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $94.85 up to $5,041.26. FLS-Transmission customers using 51,873,999 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $859.76 up to $45,695.77. OSL-Secondary customers using 5,204 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $0.44 up to $23.50.

The Application described in this Notice is proposed by KU. However, the Commission may issue an order modifying or denying KU’s Application. Such action may result in an environmental surcharge for customers other than the environmental surcharge described in this Notice.

Comments regarding KU’s 2020 Plan and Application may be submitted to the Commission through its Web site or by mail to the Public Service Commission, Post Office Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602.

Any corporation, association, body politic or person may, by motion within thirty (30) days after publication, request leave to intervene in Case No. 2020-00060. That motion shall be submitted to the Public Service Commission, 211 Sower Blvd., Post Office Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602, and shall set forth the grounds for the request including the status and interest of the party. Intervention may be granted beyond the thirty (30) day period for good cause shown; however, if the Commission does not receive a written request for intervention within thirty (30) days of initial publication, the Commission may take final action on the Application. Any person who has been granted intervention may obtain copies of the Application and testimony by contacting Kentucky Utilities Company at 220 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202, Attention: State Regulation and Rates.

A copy of the Application and testimony is available for public inspection on KU’s website (http://www.lge-ku.com), on the Commission’s website (http://www.psc.ky.gov), and in paper medium Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 pm at the office of Kentucky Utilities Company, 100 Quality Street, Lexington, Kentucky or the Commission’s offices located at 211 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky, after March 31, 2020