Legal Notices for 4-7-2021











NOTICE TO BRANDON LEE WITT

To, Brandon Lee Witt, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 20-CI-00198, Merandia Louise Wood Witt , Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from March 19, 2021 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or a divorce and other requested relief may be granted against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40702, 606-528-5001

NOTICE TO TERESA SIZEMORE

Teresa Sizemore should contact Hon. David O. Smith at (606) 528-5001 concerning her vehicular accident proceeds from Ronnie Warren.

$300.00 REWARD

Reward for accurate information on the current residence and employment of David Owens and Billie Owens a/k/a Dellie Rose Owens a/k/a Dellie Louise Thomas. He normally works as a lineman and has raced dirt tracks in the past. All provider information is confidential. Please send information to P.O. Box 699, Corbin Kentucky 40702.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Wayne Carr, 71 Rolling Hills Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executor on 2/11/2021 for the estate of Mildred Faye Carr (deceased).

Scotty Blakley, 8104 Lot Mud Creek Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 3/2/2021 for the estate of Johnny Blakely (deceased), 2870 Keswick Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Kimberly Lockhart, 8916 Telford Court, Bristow, VA 20136 was appointed administratrix on 3/2/2021 for the estate of James Delmar Kenzie Fryman (deceased), 445 N. 3rd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administratrix is M. Seth Reeves, 800 18th St., Corbin, KY 40701.

Heather Mulberry, 1109 Pine Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 3/2/2021 for the estate of Billy Jaynes (deceased), 9401 Highway 26, Rockholds, KY 40759. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Aaron Howard, P.O. Box 1546, Corbin, KY 40702.

Juanita Payne was appointed executrix on 3/2/2021 for the estate of Norma Duncan (deceased), 166 McFadden Drive, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Jeff Hill, P.O. Box 1605, Corbin, KY 40702.

David Sulfredge, 216 North Purdue Avenue, Apt. 201, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 was appointed executrix on 3/2/2021 for the estate of Gladys G. Sulfredge (deceased). The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Wesley R. Tipton, P.O. Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Sharon Faulkner Hill, 1759 Croley Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 3/1/2021 for the estate of Bill T. Croley (deceased), 101 Bowlin Road, Emlyn, KY 40730.

Tina Smith, 715 South Highway 1064, Woodbine, KY 40771 was appointed administratrix on 3/1/2021 for the estate of Brenda Sue Swafford (deceased), 715 South Highway 1064, Woodbine, KY 40771.

Carolyn McKee, 562 Hwy. 511, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 3/15/2021 for the estate of Larry McKee (deceased), 562 Hwy. 511, Corbin, KY 40701.

Roscoe Croley, 11765 Hwy. 904 E., Siler, KY 40763 was appointed executor on 3/15/2021 for the estate of Linda E. Lee Browning (deceased), P.O. Box 246, Siler, KY 40763.

Evelyn Meadors, 1298 Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 3/15/2021 for the estate of Warren G. Foley (deceased), 2535 Blakes Fork Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Michael Cooper, 617 E. Catherine Street, Louisville, KY 40203 was appointed administrator on 3/8/2021 for the estate of Ronald Cooper (deceased), 232 Buc Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

William Champlin, P.O. Box 1015, Corbin, KY 40702 was appointed executor on 3/29/2021 for the estate of Jack Douglas Crabtree (deceased), 1231 Forest Circle Drive, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executor is Shane Romines, P.O. Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Judy Garrison, 375 Rimmel Cemetery Road, Mt. Vernon, KY 40456 was appointed administratrix on 3/29/2021 for the estate of Richard Garrison (deceased), 337 Kelso Trail, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the administratrix is Brandon Baird, 109 W. 1st Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 31st day of March, 2021.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Vickie Capps, 734 Possum Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as executrix on 3/8/2021 for the estate of Virgil Lewis Capps (deceased). Attorney for the executrix is Shane Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Kelly Cox, 424 Wellington Court, Mason, OH 45040 was appointed as administratrix on 3/8/2021 for the estate of Melvin Odson Cox (deceased), 336 Marsee Trail, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the administratrix is Linda S. Novakov, 6900 Houston Road, Suite 29, Florence, KY 41042.

Delores Godsey, 60 Flora Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 3/15/2021 for the estate of Lonnie E. Godsey (deceased), 60 Flora Lane, Corbin, KY 40701.

Lindsey Sherman, 16 Alsip Trail, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 3/15/2021 for the estate of Roy Elzie Wilson (deceased), 1116 Whippoorwill Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 26th day of March, 2021.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Angie Campbell has filed the final settlement for the estate of Brenda Oaks Lay (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 5/17/2021 at 10:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to May 1st, 2021.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 26th day of March, 2021.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Yamato Steak House, 14892 N US 25 E, Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for a NQ2 Retail Drink License no later than April 6, 2021. The licensed premises will be located at 14892 N US 25 E, Corbin, KY 40701. The applicant is Yu Chai He, 16 Elkhorn Ln, Corbin, KY 40701. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500 Mero Street, 2NE33, Frankfort, KY 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of this legal publication.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various funds in the amount of $1,974,652.67 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $1,974,652.67 was read on 03/16/21. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE JR. COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

PUBLIC NOTICE

A Petition to Close a County Road has been presented to the Whitley County Fiscal Court concerning of Marsee Trail (CR-1489). Pursuant to KRS 178.050, the hearing for this road closure, open to all interested parties, is scheduled to convene on April 20, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. during the regular scheduled court meeting. A written report from the two viewers and the Road Department Supervisor will be presented at the meeting. A review of the map pertaining to the road closure is available for viewing at the Whitley County Judge Executive’s office during regular business hours.

PAT WHITE JR., WHITLEY COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC 918-0504.

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 10-CI-00150

Ditech Financial LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Troy W. Jones; and Unknown Spouse (if any) of Troy W. Jones, Defendant.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 1, 2019, and subsequent Orders entered September 3, 2019, and March 1, 2021. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $101,120.61, plus interest on the principal sum at the rate of 6.875% per annum from July 1, 2009 until paid, plus costs and fees of this action, and any sums advanced or paid, plus late fees, costs, attorney’s fees, and other advances made pursuant to the terms of the Note and Mortgage for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 80 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701

Parcel No.: 069-30-04-007.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2021) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of April, 2021.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-328

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS. DAVID HAMBLIN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE, IF ANY, OF DAVID HAMBLIN; VIRGINIA HAMBLIN AKA VIRGINIA LEE HAMBLIN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE, IF ANY, OF VIRGINIA HAMBLIN AKA VIRGINIA LEE HAMBLIN; UNKNOWN OCCUPANT, IF ANY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 12, 2020, and a subsequent Order entered March 1, 2021. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $42,237.05, plus interest at the rate of 6.25000 percent per annum from November 1, 2017, until paid in full together with amounts of late fees and assessments, advancements for protection of the property, including but not limited to taxes and insurance, escrow advances, and attorney fees, for a total amount of $58,185.04 as of January 16, 2020.

Property Address: 273 McKeehans Crossing, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 085-00-00-034.01

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (not yet due and payable), and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of April, 2021.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed proposals for the following equipment will be received by the Whitley County Fiscal Court: 25-3 yard rear load Par-Kan containers (dumpsters).

Qualifying bids must meet the following specifications:

Dumpsters must have:

wrapped corners for added strength (no butt welds),

trunnion bar of solid steel extends the full width of container,

reinforced lift handles and rub rails provide,

6” heavy duty casters, two rigid and two swivel casters,

three capped skids,

center lid bracket with cable guide,

H.D. Lift bracket built into back rail of container,

swing away lid frame,

tapered design for nest stacking,

high density polyethylene lids,

Powder Coat painted completely inside and out,

meets or exceeds all ANSI standards.

When bidding please list a unit price for each container and a total cost for the total of 25 containers.

Vendors must submit their SEALED proposals, including unit pricing, to the Whitley County Judge/Executive, at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 or to P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 2 P.M. Monday, April 19, 2021. Proposal envelopes or packages must be clearly marked DUMPSTER BID on the front of the envelopes. Bid packets received after this time will be returned unopened to the vendor. Bids will be opened at this time and read aloud. Bids will be presented to the Whitley County Fiscal Court at the regularly scheduled Fiscal Court Meeting on April 20, 2021 at 4 P.M.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445, and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality, and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bids based upon availability, service and in the best interest and safety for the citizens of the county. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

The Public Service Commission of Kentucky issued an order on March 18, 2021, scheduling a videoconference hearing to begin on April 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, in the Richard Raff Hearing Room at 211 Sower Boulevard in Frankfort, Kentucky, for the purpose of receiving public comment and cross-examining witnesses of Kentucky Utilities Company (“KU”) and Intervenors in Case No. 2020-00349, Application of KU for an Adjustment of Its Electric Rates, a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to Deploy Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Approval of Certain Regulatory and Accounting Treatments, and Establishment of a One-Year Surcredit. This hearing will be streamed live and may be viewed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov. Public comments may be made at the beginning of the hearing. Those wishing to make oral public comments may do so by following the instructions listed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov.

KENTUCKY UTILITIES COMPANY, 220 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202