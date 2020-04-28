Legal Notices for 4-29-20











NOTICE OF Bond Release

Permit Number

918-0472

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I Bond Release on Increments 1 & 2 of permit # 918-0472, which was last issued on 6/17/2018. The application covers as area of approximately 180.46 acres located approximately 0.6 miles east of Rockholds in Whitley County.

The operation is approximately 0.6 miles northeast of the junction of KY Route 3423 and KY Route 26 and located approximately 0.6 miles northeast of Colonel Hollow streams confluence with Watts Creek. The operation is located on the Rockholds 7 1/2 min. quadrangle map.

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $278,800.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $278,800.000 is included in this application for release.

Increment two (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $209,600.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $209,600.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, and completed in February 2020.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by June 12, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for June 15, 2020 at 9:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by June 12, 2020.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Housing Authority of Williamsburg has developed its draft Five-Year/Annual Agency Plans and related documents for Fiscal Years 10/1/2020 through 10/1/2024, and Capital Fund Program budgets for Fiscal Years 10/1/2021 through 10/1/2025 in compliance with current HUD regulations. It is available for review at the Authority’s Office located at 600 Brush Arbor Road, Williamsburg, KY. Office hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30AM and 5:00PM. A public hearing will be held on June 25, 2020 at the Authority’s office at 1:00 PM.

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Corbin, Kentucky is accepting sealed bids for the following items/services for fiscal year July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021:

Blacktop

Cell/Mobile Phone

Landfill

Stone

Specifications can be obtained and bids shall be received at the Corbin Government Center, Office of the City Clerk, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, Ky 40701, until 10 a.m., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Bids will be opened at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the upstairs meeting room at the Corbin Government Center. The City of Corbin reserves the right to accept or reject any/all bids.