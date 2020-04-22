Legal Notices for 4-22-20











NOTICE:

The 2018 Whitley County Sheriff Tax Account Audit Report has been released. A copy of the complete audit report is on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy including financial statement information for their personal use, copies will be made available upon request. Copies will be charged at the rate of 25 cents per page. Copies of the financial statement prepared in accordance with KRS 424.220 are available to the public at no cost from The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. AMERICAN HIGHWALL MINING LLC, 9180461.

NOTICE OF Bond Release

Permit Number 918-0472

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I Bond Release on Increments 1 & 2 of permit # 918-0472, which was last issued on 6/17/2018. The application covers as area of approximately 180.46 acres located approximately 0.6 miles east of Rockholds in Whitley County.

The operation is approximately 0.6 miles northeast of the junction of KY Route 3423 and KY Route 26 and located approximately 0.6 miles northeast of Colonel Hollow streams confluence with Watts Creek. The operation is located on the Rockholds 7 1/2 min. quadrangle map.

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $278,800.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $278,800.000 is included in this application for release.

Increment two (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $209,600.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $209,600.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, and completed in February 2020.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by June 12, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for June 15, 2020 at 9:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by June 12, 2020.