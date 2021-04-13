Legal Notices for 4-14-2021











NOTICE:

Jay Mataji 181 Inc. hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package license and transitional license no later than April 9, 2021. The licensed premises will be located at 181 W KY 92, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The sole owner and president is Divyesh Patel, 23 Saddlebrook Garden Homes Rd, London, KY 40744. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500 Mero Street, 2NE33, Frankfort, KY 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.