Legal Notices for 3-6-19













BLASTING SCHEDULE

This is notice that American Highwall Mining, LLC, P.O. Box 1539, Chilhowie, VA 24319, Permit #918-0461 will be blasting near Woodbine in Whitley County, Kentucky. The proposed operation is approximately 0.8 miles west from KY Hwy 26’s junction with KY Hwy 3041 and located 0.12 mile north of the community of Woodbine in Whitley County, Latitude 36° 55’ 05”, Longitude 84° 06’ 06”. Blasting will be done daily, starting March, 2019 . Blasting will be done Monday through Saturday and sometimes on Sunday. No blasting will be conducted before sunrise or after sunset . At least 10 minutes before the detonation, company personnel will control access to the area. Five (5) minutes before a blast signal, a signal will be given which will consist of a one (1) minute series of long blasts of a siren. One (1) minute prior to the detonation, the signal will be given which will consist of a series of short blasts of a siren. The all clear signal will be given after the detonation, which will consist of a prolonged blast of a siren following the inspection of the blasted area. Blasting will not be conducted at times different from those given above except in emergency situations where rain, lightning, other atmospheric conditions, or operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation. Prior to these detonations, the same audible warnings as above will be given to notify all persons within one-half (1/2) mile of the blasting site.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given to all persons leasing a self-storage unit numbers: 21, 22, 66, 1, 3, 19, 17, 16, 15, 12, 11, 28, 27, 62, 63, 64, 79, and 47 located at 2450 N Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, KY that you are considered to be in default for a period of more than forty-five (45) days and your personal property will be sold on March 16, 2019 at 2450 N Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, KY location, pursuant to KRS 359.200-250. All property located in any self-storage units will be sold as is with no warranty. The operator of the self-storage units located at 2450 N Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, KY claims all persons leasing a self-storage unit numbers 21, 22, 66, 1, 3, 19, 17, 16, 15, 12, 11, 28, 27, 62, 63, 64, 79, and 47 are in default. The contents of any leased space in default are subject to a lien held in the name of the operator of the self-storage units. Any monies obtained from the sale of any personal property located in any self-storage unit will go to satisfy any lien amount owed. The operator demands that any person in default pay all monies due on or before March 15, 2019. At any time before the sale the occupant of any self-storage unit may pay the amount necessary to satisfy the lien and redeem the occupant’s personal property. Formerly Colonel’s Market, under new ownership of: Extra Storage, LLC, 2450 N Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769; Telephone: (606) 620-6464.

INVITATION FOR BID

#4-March-19

Project: Exhibit Design, Fabrication and Installation. The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is accepting bids for the following work: The design, fabrication and installation of interpretive museum exhibits for the Corbin Rail Museum. CONTACT TOURSIM COMMISSION OFFICE FOR BID PACKET. Bids will be accepted Monday thru Friday 9am-4:30pm. DEADLINE TO SUBMIT BIDS 4:00pm Thursday, April 18, 2019 . Submit bids to: Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, P.O. Box 956 Corbin, KY 40702 (Mail) or maggy@corbinkytourism.com. Questions regarding the bid specifications should be directed to Maggy Kriebel at 606-528-8860.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Second Reading of a proposed Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $228,723.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures in various Funds in the amount of $228,723.00 will be held on 03/19/19 at 6:00 PM in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room during a Regular Meeting. A copy of the proposed Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

NOTICE:

Larry G. Mills, 146 N. 6th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Bobby J. Mills, 146 N. 6th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

James Spalding, 130 Campground Road, Corbin, KY 40701 and Mary Frazier, 705 Blakes Fork Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over estate of Lillian M Spalding, 705 Blakes Fork Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Deanna Crowe, 1623 N. 2nd Street, Ironton, OH 45638 was appointed over the estate of Mildred Bird, 113 Lorene Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Paul P Steely, 51 Charles Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 and Paul D Steely was appointed over the estate of Samuel K. Steely, 409 S. 2nd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

All Person having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees not later than six months from said date of appointment. Given under my hand this 28th day of February.

Gary Barton, Whitley County District/Circuit Clerk

Williamsburg KY 40769

NOTICE:

NOTICE TO TERRY RAINES, THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TERRY RAINES, DEBRA RAINES, SARAH RAINES, AND THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SARAH RAINES: To, Terry Raines, the unknown spouse of Terry Raines, Debra Raines, Sarah Raines, and the Unknown Spouse of Sarah Raines, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 17-CI-00467, Whitaker Bak, Inc. vs. Terry Raines, et al Whitley Circuit Court. You have fifty (50) days from January 30, 2019 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

MARCIA A SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40702; 606-528-5001

NOTICE:

JAK Investments, LLC, d/b/a The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for a Quota Retail Package license and NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package license no later than March 4, 2019. The licensed premises will be located at 207 S Main St., Corbin, KY 40701. The applicant is John Baker, 1207 7th Street Rd., Corbin, KY 40701. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of this legal publication.

NOTICE:

NOTICE TO HEIRS & UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES WILLIAM SHELTON: To, the heirs and unknown heirs of James William Shelton, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 18-CI-00478, William J. Hamblin vs Estate of Wanda Fay Shelton, by and through Hon. Kimberly J. Frost, Public Administrator et al. , Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from February 20, 2019 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40702; 606-528-5001