Legal Notices for 3-4-20











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0469, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC , 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 229.52 acres located 0.67 miles southwest of Gausdale in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.22 miles northeast from the KY Highway 11’s junction with KY Highway 92 and located 0.31 miles northeast of the confluence of Buffalo Creek with Poplar Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Barbourville and Frakes, KY 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use the contour and auger method of surface mining. The surface area is owned by Brenda Lambdin, Virginia Hansford, Stella Rice, Roy Lee Carr, Raymond Croley, Roscoe Croley, Daniel Rice, Donald Smith, Anna Ruth Senters, Lewis Helton, A.D. Lambdin and Robert Rice.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $309,302.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $309,302.00 was read on 02/18/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

NOTICE

Cellco Partnership, d/b/a Verizon Wireless and Horvath V, LLC has filed an application with the Kentucky Public Service Commission (“PSC”) to construct a new wireless communications facility on a site located at Owens Lane, Corbin, KY, 40701 (North Latitude: (36° 57’ 02.59”, West Longitude 84° 09’ 12.73”). You may contact the PSC for additional information concerning this matter at: Kentucky Public Service Commission, Executive Director, 211 Sower Boulevard, P.O. Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602. Please refer to docket number 2020-00047 in any correspondence sent in connection with this matter.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court will be accepting sealed proposals for the following work. The proposals will be received in the manner, and the date hereinafter specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the repair and stabilization of Dal Road (CR 1272). The work is to be performed at or near the coordinates (36.73097, -84.09417).

Contractors must submit their SEALED proposals to the Whitley County Judge Executive, at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Monday, March 16th, 2020. Proposal envelopes or packages must be clearly marked DAL ROAD STABILIZTION , on the front of the envelope or package. Bids will be opened at this time, and read aloud. Bids will be presented to, and awarded at the regular scheduled meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court, which takes place at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.

Contractor must provide proof of liability insurance, a bid bond equal to 10% of bid price, and a performance bond.

Cost estimates will be based on Installing

80 pieces of 40ft. deep railroad rail piling (3192 TLF) 2350.2 square feet of cribbing 731.1 square yards of geotextile fabric 435.2 cubic yards of excavation and backfill

Scope of work to be performed: The steel will be installed into the bedrock to a depth no less than ½ the distance to the existing bedrock, or a minimum of 10 feet into the bedrock. The dirt will then be excavated to a minimum of 8 feet so panels can be attached to the installed steel. Type IV fabric will be installed and #2 gravel will be place in the annular space between the panel and roadway. A 6 inch layer of DGA will then be installed over the disturbed area to provide a smooth driving surface.

There will be a prebid meeting on Wednesday, March 11th, at 9:30 a.m. All potential bidders will meet at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg KY. All potential bidders MUST attend the prebid meeting to be eligible to submit a bid.

Conflict of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445, and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality, and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the county. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court will be accepting sealed proposals for the following work. The proposals will be received in the manner, and the date hereinafter specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the repair and stabilization of Jellico Creek Road (CR 1333). The work is to be performed at or near the coordinates (36.67165, -84.26395).

Contractors must submit their SEALED proposals to the Whitley County Judge Executive, at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Monday, March 16th, 2020. Proposal envelopes or packages must be clearly marked JELLICO CREEK ROAD STABILIZATION , on the front of the envelope or package. Bids will be opened at this time, and read aloud. Bids will be presented to, and awarded at the regular scheduled meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court, which takes place at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.

Contractor must provide proof of liability insurance, a bid bond equal to 10% of bid price, and a performance bond.

Cost estimates will be based on Installing 118 pieces of 40ft. deep railroad rail piling and necessary cribbing, fabric, and excavation.

This bid also includes replacing and reshaping 34.5679 cubic yards of earth embankment, 184.7222 cubic yards of asphalt surface, and 82.0988 of aggregate base, to be installed when the asphalt becomes available.

Scope of work to be performed: The steel will be installed into the bedrock to a depth no less than ½ the distance to the existing bedrock, or a minimum of 10 feet into the bedrock. The dirt will then be excavated to a minimum of 8 feet so panels can be attached to the installed steel. Type IV fabric will be installed and #2 gravel will be placed in the annular space between the panel and roadway. A 6 inch layer of DGA will then be installed over the disturbed area to provide a smooth driving surface.

There will be a prebid meeting on Wednesday, March 11th, at 9:30 a.m. All potential bidders will meet at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg KY. All potential bidders MUST attend the prebid meeting to be eligible to submit a bid.

Conflict of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445, and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality, and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the county. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court will be accepting sealed proposals for the following work. The proposals will be received in the manner, and the date hereinafter specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the repair and stabilization of Powers Branch Road (CR 1169). The work is to be performed at or near the coordinates (36.73698, -83.96228).

Contractors must submit their SEALED proposals to the Whitley County Judge Executive, at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Monday, March 16th, 2020. Proposal envelopes or packages must be clearly marked Powers Branch Road Stabilization, on the front of the envelope or package. Bids will be opened at this time, and read aloud. Bids will be presented to, and awarded at the regular scheduled meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court, which takes place at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.

Contractor must provide proof of liability insurance, a bid bond equal to 10% of bid price, and a performance bond.

Cost estimates will be based on Installing

41 pieces of 40ft. deep railroad rail piling (1636 TLF) 1440 square feet of cribbing 426.7 square yards of geotextile fabric 266.7 cubic yards of excavation and backfill

Scope of work to be performed: The steel will be installed into the bedrock to a depth no less than ½ the distance to the existing bedrock, or a minimum of 10 feet into the bedrock. The dirt will then be excavated to a minimum of 8 feet so panels can be attached to the installed steel. Type IV fabric will be installed and #2 gravel will be place in the annular space between the panel and roadway. A 6 inch layer of DGA will then be installed over the disturbed area to provide a smooth driving surface.

There will be a prebid meeting on Wednesday, March 11th, at 9:30 a.m. All potential bidders will meet at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg KY. All potential bidders MUST attend the prebid meeting to be eligible to submit a bid.

Conflict of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445, and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality, and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the county. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court will be accepting sealed proposals for the following work. The proposals will be received in the manner, and the date hereinafter specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the repair and stabilization of Rock Springs Road (CR 1178). The work is to be performed at or near the coordinates (36.69356, -84.03408).

Contractors must submit their SEALED proposals to the Whitley County Judge Executive, at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Monday, March 16th, 2020. Proposal envelopes or packages must be clearly marked ROCK SPRING ROAD STABALIZATION , on the front of the envelope or package. Bids will be opened at this time, and read aloud. Bids will be presented to, and awarded, at the regular scheduled meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court, which takes place at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.

Contractor must provide proof of liability insurance, a bid bond equal to 10% of bid price, and a performance bond.

Cost estimates will be based on Installing

118 pieces of 40ft. deep railroad rail piling (4708 TLF) 2800 square feet of cribbing 933.3 square yards of geotextile fabric 418.8 cubic yards of excavation and backfill

Scope of work to be performed: The steel will be installed into the bedrock to a depth no less than ½ the distance to the existing bedrock, or a minimum of 10 feet into the bedrock. The dirt will then be excavated to a minimum of 8 feet so panels can be attached to the installed steel. Type IV fabric will be installed and #2 gravel will be place in the annular space between the panel and roadway. A 6 inch layer of DGA will then be installed over the disturbed area to provide a smooth driving surface.

There will be a prebid meeting on Wednesday, March 11th, at 9:30 a.m. All potential bidders will meet at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg KY. All potential bidders MUST attend the prebid meeting to be eligible to submit a bid.

Conflict of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445, and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited. No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality, and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the county. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court will be accepting sealed proposals for the following work. The proposals will be received in the manner, and the date hereinafter specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the repair and stabilization of Snuffy Reynolds Road (CR 1728). The work is to be performed at or near the coordinates (36.6652526, -84.12854).

Contractors must submit their SEALED proposals to the Whitley County Judge Executive, at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Monday, March 16th, 2020. Proposal envelopes or packages must be clearly marked SNUFFY REYNOLDS ROAD STABILIZATION , on the front of the envelope or package. Bids will be opened at this time, and read aloud.

Bids will be presented to, and awarded at the regular scheduled meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court, which takes place at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.

Contractor must provide proof of liability insurance, a bid bond equal to 10% of bid price, and a performance bond.

Cost estimates will be based on Installing

33 pieces of 40ft. deep railroad rail piling (1317 TLF) 475 square feet of cribbing 190 square yards of geotextile fabric 88 cubic yards of excavation and backfill

Scope of work to be performed: The steel will be installed into the bedrock to a depth no less than ½ the distance to the existing bedrock, or a minimum of 10 feet into the bedrock. The dirt will then be excavated to a minimum of 8 feet so panels can be attached to the installed steel. Type IV fabric will be installed and #2 gravel will be place in the annular space between the panel and roadway. A 6 inch layer of DGA will then be installed over the disturbed area to provide a smooth driving surface.

There will be a prebid meeting on Wednesday, March 11th, at 9:30 a.m. All potential bidders will meet at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg KY. All potential bidders MUST attend the prebid meeting to be eligible to submit a bid.

Conflict of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445, and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality, and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the county. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by Order of the Whitley District Court that the following Appointments have been made:

Sonya Joyce McNeil, 104 Bradyl Street, Corbin, KY 40701 and Gregory Hummel, 6786 Highway 26, Rockholds, KY 40759 were appointed Co-Administrators on 2/11/2020 for the estate of Belva Lee Goins (deceased), 6966 Highway 26, Rockholds, KY 40759. The attorney for the Administrators is Sandra Reeves, PO Box 1341, Corbin, KY 40702.

Wilma J. Moses, 2408 Hwy 204 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administratrix on 2/11/2020 for the estate of Floyd W. Moses (deceased), 2408 Hwy 204 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Administratrix is Don Moses, 113 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Dallas Hart, 332 Fred Nash Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executor on 2/11/2020 for the estate of Christine Hart (deceased), 1348 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executor is Marcia Smith, PO Box 699, Corbin, KY 40702.

David M. Davis, 955 Indian Mtn Rd, Jellico, TN 37762 was appointed Executor on 2/11/2020 for the estates of James L. Davis (deceased) and Nannie Sue Davis (deceased), 955 Indian Mtn Rd., Jellico, TN 37762. The attorney for the Executor is Hon. Jeffery R. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Tracy John Hurst, 113 Crisp Court Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executor on 2/18/2020 for the estate of John Howard Gibson (deceased), 101 Jeffries Court, Apt. B10, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executor is Hon. James H. Wren, II, 203 North Fourth Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 28th day of February, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Bill Johnson has filed the final settlement for Eva Mae Brown (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 4/6/2020 at 9 AM.

Tammy Saylor and David King have filed the final settlement for Justice Dean King (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 4/7/2020 at 11 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to April 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 28th day of February, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

COUNTY TAXPAYER NOTICE:

The 2019 Whitley County Gas and Oil bills will be due and payable beginning March 1, 2020. If you do not receive your bill in the next few days, please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. When mailing in your payment, please include a copy of the tax bill with your payment. If you would like a paid receipt returned to you, please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

The following dates will be the collection dates for 2019 Gas and Oil Bills:

2% Discount – If paid by March 31, 2020

Face Amount – If paid by April 30, 2020

5% Penalty – If paid by May 31, 2020

21% Penalty – If paid after May 31, 2020

All Gas and Oil bills will be turned over as delinquent if not paid by September 16, 2020.

Please make checks payable to: Whitley County Sheriff, PO Box 118, Williamsburg, Ky 40769

Office Location: 200 Main St, Ste 1, Williamsburg, Ky 40769