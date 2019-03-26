Legal Notices for 3-27-19













NOTICE:

Sagebrush of Kentucky LLC d/b/a Sagebrush Steakhouse & Saloon hereby declares its intention to apply for an NQ2 Retail Drink Restaurant license and Special Sunday Retail Drink license no later than May 1, 2019. The licensed premises will be located at 1895 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701. The managing member is Claremont Restaurant Group, 140 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117. The CEO is Jimmie Lee Peterson, 2208 Old Goliad Rd, Goliad, TX 77983. The President is Todd Ross, 170 Devon Forest Dr., Mooresville, NC 28115. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the licenses by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Whitley County Fiscal Court has changed the time of the regular monthly meeting to 4:00PM and will remain on the third Tuesday of each month by Order 2019-01 of the Judge/Executive. The new time will take effect for the April 16, 2019 meeting.

NOTICE

New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, d/b/a AT&T Mobility has filed an application with the Kentucky Public Service Commission (“PSC”) to construct a new wireless communications facility on a site located on 15582 East Highway 92, Siler, KY 40763 (36° 42’ 07.59” North latitude, 83° 57’ 35.96” West longitude). You may contact the PSC for additional information concerning this matter at: Kentucky Public Service Commission, Executive Director, 211 Sower Boulevard, P.O. Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602. Please refer to docket number 2019-00090 in any correspondence sent in connection with this matter.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED COMMUNICATIONS TOWER CONSTRUCTION

Horvath Towers V is planning on constructing a communications tower in Williamsburg, KY. Horvath Towers V has petitioned the Federal Communications Commission for an Antenna Structure Registration utilizing Form 854 with a filing number of A1132839. The tower is located with an address of 195 Train View Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Coordinates of the location are 36° 40’ 57.18” N, 084° 07’ 37.74” W. The project will consist of the construction of a 230’ tall self-support lattice tower plus appurtenances. The ground space will be developed with a fenced in compound measuring 100’ x 100’. The tower will be lit with red and white dual medium intensity strobes. Interested persons can review this application by going to: www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Form 854 file number of A1132839. Persons who may have environmental concerns about this structure are able to raise such concerns by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission. The Federal Communication Commission strongly encourages interested parties to file a Request for Environmental Review. Interested persons can file a Request for Environmental Review at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest . If you would rather mail in a paper copy you can do so to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, D.C. 20554.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Public Service Commission of Kentucky issued an order on February 11, 2019, scheduling a hearing to be held on April 16, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, in Hearing Room 1 of the Commission’s offices located at 211 Sower Boulevard in Frankfort, Kentucky, for the purpose of cross-examining witnesses in Case No. 2019-00004, which is Electronic Examination of the Application of the Fuel Adjustment Clause of Kentucky Utilities Company from November 1, 2016 through October 31, 2018. This hearing will be streamed live and may be viewed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov. Kentucky Utilities Company, 220 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202