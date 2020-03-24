Legal Notices for 3-25-20











BID NOTICE:

The Williamsburg Independent School District will accept sealed bids for a 1987 Flatbed 1 Ton F-350 until 1:30 P.M. on April 3, 2020. Contact Jason Prewitt at 606-549-6044 for sale details and bid form.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0503 Amendment 1

In accordance with KRS 350.070 notice is hereby given that JMR Resources, LLC., 320 Catalpa Street, Pineville, KY 40977, has applied for a permit for an amendment to a surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.5 miles southeast of Mountain Ash in Whitley County. The proposed amendment will add 10.0 surface acres making the total area within the amended permit boundary of 31.0 surface acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.4 miles southeast from intersection of Mountain Ash Road and Old Mountain Ash Pike and located 0.5 miles east of Clear Fork. Latitude 36°39’16” and Longitude 84°07’20”.

The proposed operation is located on the Williamsburg/Saxton U.S.G.S 7 ½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Barbara and William Jones, Sr. and John Betts.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Public Service Commission of Kentucky will hold a hearing on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, at the Commission’s offices, located at 211 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky, for the purpose of cross-examination of witnesses in Case No. 2020-00016, which is the Electronic Application of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company for Approval of a Solar Power Contract and Two Renewable Power Agreements to Satisfy Customer Requests for a Renewable Energy Source Under Green Energy Tariff Option #3.

This hearing will be streamed live and may be viewed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov.

Information regarding public participation in this hearing will be placed on the PSC website.

The address for Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company is 220 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF

KENTUCKY UTILITIES COMPANY

RECOVERY BY ENVIRONMENTAL SURCHARGE OF KENTUCKY UTILITIES COMPANY’S

2020 ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE PLAN

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that in a March 31, 2020 Application, Kentucky Utilities Company (“KU”) is seeking approval by the Kentucky Public Service Commission (“Commission”) in Case No. 2020-00060, pursuant to Kentucky Revised Statute 278.183 of an amended compliance plan (“2020 Plan”). Once approved, KU will begin recovering capital costs associated with new pollution control facilities in the 2020 Plan under KU’s existing Electric Rate Schedule ECR (also known as the Environmental Surcharge tariff) through an increase in the environmental surcharge on customers’ bills beginning in late October 2020.

Federal, state, and local environmental regulations require KU to operate facilities that produce energy from burning coal in an environmentally compliant manner. To do so, KU is seeking Commission approval to construct certain water treatment systems at the Ghent and Trimble County generating stations and to install a wastewater diffuser in the Ohio River and construct a Bottom Ash Transport Water recirculation system at the Ghent generating station. Each construction project is a component of the 2020 Plan.

KU is seeking an order approving the 2020 Plan to recover the costs of these new pollution control facilities through its Environmental Surcharge tariff. These projects are required for KU to comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 Effluent Limitations Guidelines Rule as amended. The estimated total capital cost of these new pollution control facilities is $252.3 million. Additionally, KU is requesting recovery of operation and maintenance expenses associated with certain projects in the 2020 Plan.

Beginning in late October 2020, the initial bill impact for KU’s Group 1 customers is estimated to be a 0.04% increase with a maximum increase of 2.13% in 2025. Group 1 includes Rate Schedules Residential Service (RS), Residential Time-of-Day Energy Service (RTODE), Residential Time-of-Day Demand Service (RTODD), Volunteer Fire Department Service (VFD), All Electric School (AES), and all Lighting Rates (i.e., LS, RLS, LE, and TE).

RS, RTOD, and VFD customers using 1,139 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $0.05 up to $2.46. AES customers using 19,744 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $0.75 up to $38.88. LS and RLS customers could expect a monthly increase of $0.01 up to $0.33. LE customers using 3,573 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $0.10 up to $5.12. TE customers using 171 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $0.01 up to $0.39.

Beginning in late October 2020, the initial bill impact for KU’s Group 2 customers is estimated to be a 0.06% increase with a maximum increase of 2.98% in 2025. Group 2 includes Rate Schedules General Service (GS), Power Service (PS), Time-of-Day Secondary Service (TODS), Time-of-Day Primary Service (TODP), Retail Transmission Service (RTS), Fluctuating Load Service (FLS), and pilot program Outdoor Sports Lighting Service (OSL).

GS customers using 1,717 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $0.11 up to $5.59. PS-Secondary customers using 33,725 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $1.45 up to $77.01. PS-Primary customers using 58,355 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $2.46 up to $130.68. TODS customers using 208,133 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $5.80 up to $308.49. TODP customers using 1,294,965 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $29.04 up to $1,543.53. RTS customers using 4,908,868 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $94.85 up to $5,041.26. FLS-Transmission customers using 51,873,999 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $859.76 up to $45,695.77. OSL-Secondary customers using 5,204 kWh/month could expect a monthly increase of $0.44 up to $23.50.

The Application described in this Notice is proposed by KU. However, the Commission may issue an order modifying or denying KU’s Application. Such action may result in an environmental surcharge for customers other than the environmental surcharge described in this Notice.

Comments regarding KU’s 2020 Plan and Application may be submitted to the Commission through its Web site or by mail to the Public Service Commission, Post Office Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602.

Any corporation, association, body politic or person may, by motion within thirty (30) days after publication, request leave to intervene in Case No. 2020-00060. That motion shall be submitted to the Public Service Commission, 211 Sower Blvd., Post Office Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602, and shall set forth the grounds for the request including the status and interest of the party. Intervention may be granted beyond the thirty (30) day period for good cause shown; however, if the Commission does not receive a written request for intervention within thirty (30) days of initial publication, the Commission may take final action on the Application. Any person who has been granted intervention may obtain copies of the Application and testimony by contacting Kentucky Utilities Company at 220 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202, Attention: State Regulation and Rates.

A copy of the Application and testimony is available for public inspection on KU’s website (http://www.lge-ku.com), on the Commission’s website (http://www.psc.ky.gov), and in paper medium Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 pm at the office of Kentucky Utilities Company, 100 Quality Street, Lexington, Kentucky or the Commission’s offices located at 211 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky, after March 31, 2020.