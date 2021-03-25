Previous Story
Legal Notices for 3-24-2021
Posted On 25 Mar 2021
Comment: 0
Notice to the James C. Smith who may have an interest in 0 Mt. Morgan, Whitley County, Kentucky
To the above individual, I have been appointed Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 21-CI-00110 M.D. Wood, Est V James C. Smith, Whitley Circuit Court.
You have fifty (50) days from March 15, 2021 to file an answer or other pleadings in the case or judgment may be taken against you.
MARCIA A. SMITH
ATTORNEY-AT-LAW
PO BOX 699
CORBIN, KY 40702
606-528-5001
Burg ordinance 21-001