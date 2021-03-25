Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Legal Notices for 3-24-2021

Posted On 25 Mar 2021
By :
Comment: 0

Notice to the James C. Smith who may have an interest in 0 Mt. Morgan, Whitley County, Kentucky

To the above individual, I have been appointed Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 21-CI-00110 M.D. Wood, Est V James C. Smith, Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from March 15, 2021 to file an answer or other pleadings in the case or judgment may be taken against you.

MARCIA A. SMITH

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

PO BOX 699

CORBIN, KY 40702

606-528-5001

 

Burg ordinance 21-001
About the Author

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal