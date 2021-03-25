Legal Notices for 3-24-2021











Notice to the James C. Smith who may have an interest in 0 Mt. Morgan, Whitley County, Kentucky

To the above individual, I have been appointed Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 21-CI-00110 M.D. Wood, Est V James C. Smith , Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from March 15, 2021 to file an answer or other pleadings in the case or judgment may be taken against you.

MARCIA A. SMITH

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

PO BOX 699

CORBIN, KY 40702

606-528-5001