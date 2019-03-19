Legal Notices for 3-20-19













Sure Fire Cycles, LLC, 38 Barton Mill Rd., Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for a NQ4 Retail Drink License and Quota Retail Drink License no later than March 14, 2019. The business to be licensed will be located at 415 Master St., Corbin, KY 40701. The member is Jason Compton of 38 Barton Mill Rd., Corbin, KY 40701. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within thirty (30) days (KRS243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

The Whitley County Fiscal Court has received a $15,405.00 grant from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board for operation of local emergency food and shelter programs. The grant money will be allocated to non-profit and government agencies that provide food and shelter to area residents. Existing agencies are encouraged to apply for the funds. The local board, made up of service organizations and local residents will review applications. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must be; non-profit, have an accounting system, conduct an annual audit, and have demonstrated the ability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs. They must have a non-discrimination policy and if a private voluntary organization, must have a board of directors. Qualifying organizations are urged to apply. Applications must be received by Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10am. The local board will meet at 2 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Courtroom on the 2nd floor of the old courthouse. For grant information, contact Leanell Foley, at Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr.’s office, P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769, 606-549-6000.

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 9180497.

An ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $228,723.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $228,723.00 was passed on 03/19/19. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

