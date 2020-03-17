Legal Notices for 3-18-20











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0469, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 229.52 acres located 0.67 miles southwest of Gausdale in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.22 miles northeast from the KY Highway 11’s junction with KY Highway 92 and located 0.31 miles northeast of the confluence of Buffalo Creek with Poplar Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Barbourville and Frakes, KY 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use the contour and auger method of surface mining. The surface area is owned by Brenda Lambdin, Virginia Hansford, Stella Rice, Roy Lee Carr, Raymond Croley, Roscoe Croley, Daniel Rice, Donald Smith, Anna Ruth Senters, Lewis Helton, A.D. Lambdin and Robert Rice.

This is the final advertisement of the application. All comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0503 Amendment 1

In accordance with KRS 350.070 notice is hereby given that JMR Resources, LLC., 320 Catalpa Street, Pineville, KY 40977, has applied for a permit for an amendment to a surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.5 miles southeast of Mountain Ash in Whitley County. The proposed amendment will add 10.0 surface acres making the total area within the amended permit boundary of 31.0 surface acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.4 miles southeast from intersection of Mountain Ash Road and Old Mountain Ash Pike and located 0.5 miles east of Clear Fork. Latitude 36°39’16” and Longitude 84°07’20”.

The proposed operation is located on the Williamsburg/Saxton U.S.G.S 7 ½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Barbara and William Jones, Sr. and John Betts.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $309,302.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $309,302.00 was passed on 03/17/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

PUBLICATION OF HEARING

STATE OF MICHIGAN

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT – FAMILY DIVISION

INGHAM COUNTY

CASE NO.: 74588-1/2-NA

PETITION NO.: 20-87/88-NA

TO: EARL LAWSON

IN THE MATTER OF: DEANA MARIA STALEY & MATTIE LAWSON, MINOR CHILDREN

A hearing regarding PETITION 20-87/88-NA will be conducted by the court on APRIL 2nd, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Courtroom # 1, Veterans Memorial Courthouse, 313 W. Kalamazoo Street, 2nd Floor, Lansing, MI 48933 before CHIEF REFEREE ROD PORTER.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that EARL LAWSON personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights.