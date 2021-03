BID NOTICE:

The Housing Authority of Williamsburg will receive sealed bids for LAWN CARE services from qualified contractors until 1:30 pm local prevailing time on March 24, 2021 at the Housing Authority of Williamsburg, 600 Brush Arbor Rd, Williamsburg, KY 40769 at which time and place bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bid packets can be picked up at office.