Legal Notices for 3-13-19













BID NOTICE:

The Whitley County Board of Education is now accepting sealed bids on the following items for the 2019/2020 school year: (1)Asphalt Materials/Installation (2)Asphalt Sealing (3)Athletic/Cheerleading Supplies (4) Fence/Fence Installation (5)Instructional Supplies (6)Electrical Supplies (7)Lights (8)Soft drinks (9)Vending (10)Bus Body Parts (11)Bus Dealer Parts (12)Bus Filters (13)Bus Lubricants (14)Glass Replacement (15)Janitorial Paper Supplies (16)Janitorial Supplies.

Bid Documents are available at the Whitley County Board of Education Office, 300 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769, during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or they may be obtained by visiting our website at www.whitley.kyschools.us . Bid deadline is 10 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to the bidder. Bids (1) – (5) will be opened on April 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Bids (6) – (9) will be opened on April 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Bids (10) – (16) will be opened on April 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The Whitley County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive informalities.

NOTICE:

JAK Investments, LLC, d/b/a The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for a Quota Retail Drink license and NQ Retail Malt Beverage Drink license no later than March 4, 2019. The licensed premises will be located at 207 S Main St., Corbin, KY 40701. The applicant is John Baker, 1207 7th Street Rd., Corbin, KY 40701. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of this legal publication.

NOTICE:

Yamato Steak House, 14892 N US 25 E, Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for a NQ4 Retail Beer License no later than April 30, 2019. The licensed premises will be located at 14892 N US 25 E, Corbin, KY 40701. The applicant is Yu Chai He, 16 Elkhorn Ln, Corbin, KY 40701. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of this legal publication.

NOTICE:

NOTICE TO TERRY RAINES, THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TERRY RAINES, DEBRA RAINES, SARAH RAINES, AND THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SARAH RAINES: To, Terry Raines, the unknown spouse of Terry Raines, Debra Raines, Sarah Raines, and the Unknown Spouse of Sarah Raines, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 17-CI-00467, Whitaker Bak, Inc. vs. Terry Raines, et al Whitley Circuit Court. You have fifty (50) days from January 30, 2019 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

MARCIA A SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40702; 606-528-5001

NOTICE:

NOTICE TO HEIRS & UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES WILLIAM SHELTON: To, the heirs and unknown heirs of James William Shelton, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 18-CI-00478, William J. Hamblin vs Estate of Wanda Fay Shelton, by and through Hon. Kimberly J. Frost, Public Administrator et al. , Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from February 20, 2019 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40702; 606-528-5001

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0503 NW

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that JMR Resources, LLC., 320 Catalpa Street, Pineville, KY 40977, has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.5 miles southeast of Mountain Ash in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 21.0 surface acres and 24.0 auger acres, and the total area within the permit boundary will be 45.0 acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.4 miles southeast from intersection of Mountain Ash Road and Old Mountain Ash Pike and located 0.5 miles east of Clear Fork.

The proposed operation is located on the Williamsburg/Saxton U.S.G.S. 7-1/2 minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Barbara and William Jones, Sr. and Jon Betts.

This is the final advertisement of this application; all comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Lois F. Setser Cathers, PO Box 83, Corbin, KY 40702 was appointed Executrix on 2/4/2019 for the estate of James T.F. Cathers (deceased), 409 Fairview Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Hon. Amanda Hill, PO Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40702.

Charlotte D. Lay, 12741 Hwy 92 E, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executrix on 2/4/2019 for the estate of Irene C. Lawson (deceased), 12703 Hwy 92 E, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Charlotte D. Lay, 12741 Hwy 92 E, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executrix on 2/4/2019 for the estate of Evert C. Lawson (deceased), 12703 Hwy 92 E, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Bonnie W. Bishop, 489 Stringtown Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed on 2/4/2019 for the estate of David L. Bishop (deceased), 489 Stringtown Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Jason Farmer, 7 Brownwood Drive SE, Cartersville, GA 30120 was appointed Executor on 2/18/2019 for the estate of Harold Perkins (deceased), 287 North 11th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executor is Hon. Jeffrey K. Hill, 400 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Carol Rose, 840 Devils Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 2/18/2019 for the estate of Willard Dariel Rose (deceased), 840 Devils Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executor is Hon. Amanda Hill, PO Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40702.

Shawn Gentry, 375 S 3rd Street, Apt 109, Burbank, CA 91502 was appointed Administrator on 2/18/2019 for the estate of Toni Gentry (deceased), 182 Gentry Lane, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Barbara Barton, 800 Niagara Street, Denver, CO 80220 was appointed Executrix on 2/21/2019 for the estate of Donna Malone (deceased), PO Box 975, Corbin, KY 40702.

Donna Masters, 1001 Forest Circle Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 2/25/2019 for the estate of Gary Masters (deceased), 1001 Forest Circle Drive, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Maxwell D. Smith, 333 W Vine Street, Suite 1100, Lexington, KY 40507.

April Yocum, 3525 Pinetop Road, London, KY 40741 was appointed Guardian on 2/25/2019 for Cynthia Yocum (a minor). The attorney for the Guardian is Shane A. Romines, PO Box 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 28th day of February, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Jessica Rose has filed the final settlement for the estate of Robert Anthony Salyers (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 4/15/2019 at 10:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to April 1st, 2019.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 28th day of February, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to install a 270-foot Self-support tower at 15582 East Highway 92, Siler, Whitley County, KY 40763 & 36 42 7.6 N / 83 57 36.0 W. The height of the tower will be 82.3 meters above ground level (492.9 meters above mean sea level). The tower is anticipated to have steady red lights FAA Style E (L-864/L-865/L-810). AT&T Mobility, LLC welcomes comments on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Specific information regarding the project is available by contacting EBI Consulting, Project 6119000593-CTJ during normal business hours. Comments must be received at 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at 219-313-5458 within 30 days. Interested persons may also review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1130263. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should also be provided to EBI Consulting at 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403.

COUNTY TAXPAYERS NOTICE

The 2018 Whitley County Unmined Coal bills will be due and payable beginning March 2019. If you do not receive your bill in the next few days, please contact the Whitley County Sheriff Department. When mailing your payment, please include a copy of the tax bill or make sure the Bill Number is written on your check. If you wish to have a paid receipt returned to you, please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope. The following dates will be the Collection dates for Unmined Coal Bills:

2% Discount If paid by April 30, 2019

Face Amount If paid by May 31, 2019

5% Penalty If paid by June 30, 2019

21% Penalty If paid after June 30, 2019

All Unmined Coal Bills will be turned over to the Clerk’s Office as Delinquent if not paid by September 13, 2019.

Please make checks payable to: Whitley County Sheriff, PO Box 118, Williamsburg, KY 40769.