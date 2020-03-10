Legal Notices for 3-11-20











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0469, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC , 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 229.52 acres located 0.67 miles southwest of Gausdale in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.22 miles northeast from the KY Highway 11’s junction with KY Highway 92 and located 0.31 miles northeast of the confluence of Buffalo Creek with Poplar Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Barbourville and Frakes, KY 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use the contour and auger method of surface mining. The surface area is owned by Brenda Lambdin, Virginia Hansford, Stella Rice, Roy Lee Carr, Raymond Croley, Roscoe Croley, Daniel Rice, Donald Smith, Anna Ruth Senters, Lewis Helton, A.D. Lambdin and Robert Rice.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

SEALED BIDS

The City of Corbin, Kentucky, is accepting sealed bids for Sidewalk replacement on Gordon Hill Pike.

A request for proposal, including specifications, can be obtained from the City Clerk at 805 S Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky, 40701. Sealed bids must be submitted to the Corbin City Clerk, 805 S Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Bids must be received in the office of the City Clerk by 9:00 A.M., on Monday, March 16, 2020. The bid must include your name, address and telephone number. Bids will be opened at 9:15 A.M. on Monday, March 16, 2020, upstairs, in the City Manager’s office, at the City Government Center. The City reserves the right to accept/reject any or all bids.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 9180469; KOPPER GLO MINING LLC, 9180500.

BID NOTICE

The Whitley County Board of Education is now accepting sealed bids on the following items for the 2020/2021 school year: (1)Asphalt Sealing (2)Bus Dealer Parts (3)Bus Filters (4) Bus Lubricants (5)Bus Tires (6)Concrete/Concrete Block (7)Doors/Hardware (8)Glass Replacement (9)Instructional Supplies (10)Paint (11)Sanitation Services (12)Metal Roofing.

Bid Documents are available at the Whitley County Board of Education Office, 300 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769, during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or they may be obtained by visiting our website at www.whitley.kyschools.us. Bid deadline is 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Bids will be opened on April 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to the bidder.

The Whitley County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive informalities.

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE

At a meeting held on March 2, 2020 the governing body of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky adopted the following ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING A LEASE FOR THE FINANCING OF A PROJECT; PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT AND SECURITY OF THE LEASE; CREATING A SINKING FUND; AND AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF VARIOUS DOCUMENTS RELATED TO SUCH LEASE

It is hereby certified that the foregoing ordinance provides for approval of a lease with Kentucky Bond Corporation for financing certain public improvements and provides a general obligation pledge to assess sufficient taxes to comply with the obligations to pay lease payments. The full text of the section relating to the pledge to levy and assess a tax to pay the lease obligation is:

Section 2. General Obligation Pledge . Pursuant to the Constitution of the Commonwealth and Chapter 66 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes, as amended (the “General Obligation Statutes”), the obligation of the Lessee created by the Lease shall be a full general obligation of the Lessee and, for the prompt payment of the Lease Payments, the full faith, credit and revenue of the Lessee are hereby pledged. During the period the Lease is outstanding, there shall be and there hereby is levied on all the taxable property in the Lessee, in addition to all other taxes, without limitation as to rate, a direct tax annually in an amount sufficient to pay the Lease Payments on the Lease when and as due, it being hereby found and determined that current tax rates are within all applicable limitations. Said tax shall be and is hereby ordered computed, certified, levied and extended upon the tax duplicate and collected by the same officers in the same manner and at the same time that taxes for general purposes for each of said years are certified, extended and collected. Said tax shall be placed before and in preference to all other items and for the full amount thereof; provided, however, that in each year to the extent that the other taxes of the Lessee are available for the payment of the Lease Payments and are appropriated for such purpose, the amount of such direct tax upon all of the taxable property in the Lessee shall be reduced by the amount of such other taxes so available and appropriated.

There is hereby established, or it is acknowledged that there has heretofore been established, with the Lessee a sinking fund (the “Sinking Fund”). The funds derived from said tax levy hereby required or other available taxes shall be placed in the Sinking Fund and, together with interest collected on the same, are irrevocably pledged for the payment of all bonds or obligations issued under the General Obligation Statutes and all Tax Supported Leases, as defined in General Obligation Statutes, including the Lease herein authorized, when and as the same fall due. Amounts shall be transferred from the Sinking Fund to the Lessor at the times and in the amounts required by the Lease.

A complete copy of the ordinance may be reviewed at the office of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

TERESA BLACK,

City Clerk

The undersigned, an attorney licensed to practice law in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, hereby certifies that the foregoing is a true and accurate summary of an Ordinance that has been prepared by an attorney licensed to practice law in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

/s/ Daniel D. Briscoe, Jr., Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, Louisville, Kentucky

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by Order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Sarah Alsip was appointed Guardian on 2/10/2020 for Abbygail Alsip (a minor). Attorney for the Guardian is Shane A. Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Sarah Alsip was appointed Guardian on 2/10/2020 for Alisa Alsip-McDowell (a minor). Attorney for the Guardian is Shane A. Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Sarah Alsip was appointed Guardian on 2/10/2020 for Kalub Earls (a minor). Attorney for the Guardian is Shane A. Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Sarah Alsip was appointed Guardian on 2/10/2020 for Kiana Clark (a minor). Attorney for the Guardian is Shane A. Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Bradley Ingle, PO Box 501, Corbin, KY 40702 was appointed Executor on 2/10/2020 for the estate of Joan Roselyn Ingle (deceased), 1421 Sherwood Drive, Corbin, KY 40701.

Nikki Storms, 131 Cobblestone Way, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 2/10/2020 for the estate of Kayla Shea Poff (deceased), 214 Bishop Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Neeta Curd, 2617 Balforn Tower Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787 was appointed Executrix on 2/10/2020 for the estate of Floyd Thomas Curd (deceased), 88 Blair Park, Corbin, KY 40701. Local agent is Bryan Thomas Curd, 4000 Fox Run Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Tamara Prewitt, 42 Angel Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administratrix on 2/10/2020 for the estate of Shirley Rose Henderson (deceased), 215 Lanham Trace, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the Administratrix is Kim Frost, PO Box 72, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Hon. Kimberly Frost, PO Box 72, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executrix on 2/18/2020 for the estate of Ruth Marie Paul (deceased), 512 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Mary Dunn Sweeney, PO Box 436, Corbin, KY 40702 was appointed Executrix on 2/17/2020 for the estate of Mary Elizabeth Dunn (deceased), 106 Padgett Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the Executrix is Jeffrey K. Hill, PO Box 1605, Corbin, KY 40702.

Melanie Alsip, 57 Knox Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 2/17/2020 for the estate of Donna Kay Whetsell (deceased), 1165 Scuffletown Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Brenda Berry, 102 White Oak Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 2/24/2020 for the estate of Dorothy Etwoile Berry (deceased), 102 White Oak St., Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said Appointees, not later than six months from said deate of Appointment.

Given under my hand this 28th day of February, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Robert Childress has filed the final settlement for the estate of Harold Childress (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 4/6/2020 at 9:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to April 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 28th day of February, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769