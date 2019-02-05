Legal Notices for 2-6-19













PUBLIC NOTICE

Second Reading of a proposed Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $1,044,938.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures in various Funds in the amount of $1,044,938.00 will be held on 02/19/19 at 6:00 PM in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room during a Special Meeting. A copy of the proposed Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Brenda Campbell, 311 Chestnut Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 1/7/2019 for the estate of George David Campbell (deceased), 311 Chestnut Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Administratrix is Hon. Jeffery T. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Jo-Ann Troutman, PO Box 65, Woodbine, KY 40771 was appointed Administratrix on 1/7/2019 for the estate of Ernest Troutman (deceased), PO Box 65, Woodbine, KY 40771.

Melissa Clark, 236 Angel Road, London, KY 40744 was appointed Executrix on 1/7/2019 for the estate of Myrtle Lovitt (deceased), 1500 Young Lane, Rockholds, KY 40759. The attorney for the Executrix is Jeremy W. Bryant, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Wanda Jones, 141 Jack Jones Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 1/14/2019 for the estate of Jack Jones (deceased), 141 Jack Jones Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Anitta Darlene Brooks, 336 Campbell Hill Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executrix on 1/17/2019 for the estate of Violet Angel Cox (deceased), 336 Campbell Hill Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executrix is James H. Wren, II, PO Box 6, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Natasha Henderson was appointed guardian on 1/28/2019 for Daniel Henderson (a minor). The attorney for the guardian is Shane Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702-1580.

Sheila M. Tye, 4723 Vanhose Road, Louisville, KY 40216 was appointed Administratrix on 1/29/2019 for the estate of Alan Glenn Tye (deceased), 309 Ford Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of January, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY-WILLIAMSBURG KY 40769

NOTICE:

Freda Tankersley has filed the final settlement for the estate of Jason Davis (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 3/4/2019 at 10:00 AM.

Denise Ford has filed the final settlement for the estate of Dennis Harold Ramsey (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 3/13/2019 at 9:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to March 1st, 2019.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 31st day of January, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Kyla Dawn Jones, PO Box 2594, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executor over the estate of Garry Dane Jones, 1652 Rocky Point School Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Steven Campbell, 8028 West KY Hwy 92, Williamsburg, KY 40769 and Paul J. Campbell, 1247 New Zion Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as co-administrator over the estate of Denver Campbell Sr., 8028 West Ky Hwy 92, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Diane M. Alward, 480 Verne Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as administrator over the estates of Robert L Cureton and Mary Cureton, 53 13th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Barbara Fuson, PO Box 301, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed as the estate of Duskey Omega Simms, 572 Jacks Fork Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Shannon Carr, 481 Church Street, Jellico, TN. 37762 was appointed over the estate of Jerry W. Carr, PO Box 131, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Elva Lee Dovie, 63 Cemetery Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Elmer Peace, 79 Cemetery Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Helen Petrey Cox, 198 Petrey Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Reggie Wilson, 1045 Peach Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Casey Payne, 3029 Tidal Wave Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed over the estate of Wanda Lemery, 3029 Tidal Wave Rd., Corbin, KY 40701.

Michael Pendelton, 2550 Tyes Ferry Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed over the estate of Krystin Pendleton, 2550 Tyes Ferry Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

All Person having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment. Given under my hand this 31st day of January.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY-WILLIAMSBURG KY 40769

WHITLEY COUNTY FISCAL COURT INVITATION TO BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court is accepting sealed bids for a 20 ft. wide by 85 ft. (40’ x 45’=85’) long steel mesh bridge deck and package to be delivered to Foley Bend Road. Sealed bids must be at the Whitley County Judge Executive’s office, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY not later than 3:00 p.m. Tuesday February 19th 2019. Bids will be opened at that time. The bid will be awarded at the regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Fiscal Court, which begins at 6:00 pm, Tuesday February 19th 2019.

The deck must meet the following standards:

-Be constructed of ASTM A588 Weathering Steel with open grid deck. -4 inch metal grid deck

-Be AASHTO approved.

-Be adequate to carry HS 20-44 loading.

-Meet all Kentucky Load and Engineering Requirements

-Have “W” face guardrail with mounts and end treatments

-Contractor will deliver bridge deck to construction site

The successful bidder must present a Kentucky Engineer stamped set of plans to the representative of the Whitley County Fiscal Court after the bid has been awarded.

Bid Award and authorization to proceed is contingent upon approval from CSX Railroad.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

INVITATION TO BID

WHITLEY COUNTY FISCAL COURT

P.O. BOX 237 – WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

BRIDGE ABUTMENTS and INSTALLATION OF FOLEY BEND BRIDGE

Sealed Bids will be accepted for the concrete bridge abutments and installation for a 20’ x 40+45=85’ bridge on Foley Bend Road. Sealed bids must be at the Whitley County Judge Executive’s office, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY not later than 3:00 pm Tuesday, February 19th 2019. Bids will be opened at that time. The winning bid will be awarded at the Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting, which begins at 6:00 pm, Tuesday February 19th 2019.

Detailed plans are available at the Whitley County Judge Executive’s office or on the county’s website: www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com .

Contractor shall provide the Whitley County Fiscal Court proof of Liability Insurance and a bid bond equal to ten percent (10%) of the total bid.

The county will procure all necessary permits prior to installation. Whitley County Road Department will be responsible for backfilling both ends of the bridge to road grade.

Contractor will not begin work until given the release to start work. The county will give the contractor a notice to proceed after receiving the permitting and the KY DOT Memorandum of Agreement. Once notified to begin the contractor will be given 30 working days to complete the project.

The Whitley County Fiscal Court reserves the right to reject any and all bids

Bid Award and authorization to proceed is contingent upon approval from CSX Railroad.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited

COUNTY TAXPAYERS NOTICE

The 2018 Whitley County Oil, Gas and Clay bills will be due and payable beginning January 30, 2019. If you do not receive your bill in the next few days, please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. When mailing in your payment, please include a copy of the tax bill. If you wish a paid receipt returned to you, please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope. The following dates will be the collection dates for Oil, Gas and Clay bills:

2% Discount- If paid by February 28, 2019

Face Amount- If paid by March 31, 2019

5% Penalty- If paid by April 30, 2019

21% Penalty- If paid after April 30, 2019

All Oil, Gas, and Clay bills will be turned over as delinquent if not paid by May 15, 2019. Please make checks payable to: Whitley County Sheriff, P.O. Box 118, Williamsburg, KY 40769