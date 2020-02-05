Legal Notices for 2-5-20











SALE NOTICE:

2002 FORD EXCURSION, VIN#1FMSU43F92EC14183, current owner: Daniel Oliver Legault, lienholder: Titlemax of South Carolina, repair facility: Legacy Ford, 13305 N Hwy 25E, Corbin, KY 40701, 606-528-1904.

NOTICE:

To all persons claiming an interest in: 1968-19’-PENNYAN-RUNABO-MSZ000000395 AUSTIN GRANT will apply to SCDNR for title on watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to the watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at (803)734-3858. Upon thirty days after the date of the last advertisement if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title. Case No: 20191206950748.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

918-0435

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increments No. 1 and 2 of permit number 918-0435, which was last issued on December 6, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 84.3 acres located approximately 0.5 miles southwest of Hamblin Hollow Road’s intersection with Poplar Creek Road. The site is 0.25 miles north of Mulberry Creek and approximately 2.5 miles northeast of the community of Verne, in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect for the permit are, Increment #1 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $390,600. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $390,600.00 is included in this application for release. Increment #2 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $75,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $75,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by March 27, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for March 30, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by March 27, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed proposals for the following work will be received by the Whitley County Fiscal Court in the manner, and the date here in after specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the repair and stabilization of sites on Little Wolf Creek Road (Start GPS :(36.63742, -84.17175) End GPS:(36.63718, -84.17175)) and two sites on Savoy Clear Creek Road (Start GPS :(36.72733, -84.15237) End: (36.72662, -84.15326)). Savoy Clear Creek Road projects shall be bid as one project and Little Wolf Creek Road must be bid as a separate project. These projects will be bid using unit pricing for materials.

All projects will be bid using soil nails. Specifications, including specific materials numbers, for each repair can be found on our website at www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com . These projects are based on disaster funds availability.

Contractors must submit their SEALED proposals, including unit pricing, to the Whitley County Judge/Executive, at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street Williamsburg, KY 40769 or to P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 2 P.M. Monday, February 17, 2020. Proposal envelopes or packages must be clearly marked ROAD STABILIZATION (LITTLE WOLF CREEK AND/OR SAVOY CLEAR CREEK ROADS) on the front of the envelopes. Bids will be opened at this time and read aloud. Bids will be presented to the Whitley County Fiscal Court at the regularly scheduled Fiscal Court Meeting on February 19, 2020 at 4 P.M.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 A.M. on the 2nd Floor of the Whitley County Courthouse in the Whitley County Judge/Executive’s office. ALL potential bidders MUST attend this meeting.

Contractor must provide proof of liability insurance, a bid bond equal to 10% of the bid price, and a performance bond.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445, and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality, and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bids based upon availability, service and in the best interest and safety for the citizens of the county. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received, opened, and immediately read aloud at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday February 26, 2020 for the Kentucky Splash Water Park Phase 1- Athletic Complex. The bids will be received at the City of Williamsburg City Hall Building, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

The project site is located at Kentucky Splash Water Park 1050 KY HWY-92, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The bid is to furnish all necessary labor, materials, tools, machinery, warranties, and all other items required to meet the scope per plans and specifications. Work to include, but not limited to; General Trades, Masonry, Steel, Rough Carpentry, Electrical, Plumbing, HVAC, Foundations, Earthwork, Exterior Concrete, Asphalt, Athletic Fields, Fencing, Landscaping, Site Utilities, and Athletic Lighting.

Interested Contractors can attend a pre-bid conference on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the City Hall Building, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

No bid may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the opening. Each bid must include a bid security in the amount of 10% of the total bid in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check, irrevocable letter of credit, or surety company bond made payable to the City of Williamsburg .

If a bid security in the amount of 10% of the full bid amount is submitted with the bid, the successful bidder will be required to furnish a performance bond and labor and material bond from an acceptable surety in the amount of 100% of the full contract amount. If a bid guaranty bond in the amount of 100% of the total bid is submitted with the bid, no additional performance and labor and material bond will be required.

The contract documents have been prepared by Summit Architectural Services, 3205 Summit Square Place, Lexington, KY 40509. For additional information or questions, send email inquiries to smaggard@summit-engr.com or phone 859-264-9860, ext 103. Copies of the documents may be purchased from Lynn Imaging, 328 East Vine Street, Lexington, KY, 40507, (859) 255-1021 or www.lynnimaging.com.

All provisions of the Kentucky Revised Code as it relates to bid guaranty’s conditions, liabilities, and withdrawal of a bid are applicable to this contract. The owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to accept any bid which is deemed most favorable. The owner also reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

The Former Whitley County Sheriff 2018 Tax Audit Report has been released. A copy of the complete audit report is on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy including financial statement information for their personal use, copies will be made available upon request. Copies will be charged at the rate of 25 cents per page. Copies of the financial statement prepared in accordance with KRS 424.220 are available to the public at no cost from The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Linda Collett, 2438 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executrix on 12/17/2019 for the estate of Ruth McKee (deceased), 2438 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executrix is Adam L. Towe, 303 South Main Street, London, KY 40741.

Ricky James Davis, 472 Cane Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executor on 01/07/2020 for the estate of Zella Mae Davis (deceased), 410 Cane Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executor is Paul K. Croley, II, 205 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Thomas Hill, 2860 Jacks Fork Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed Executor on 01/07/2020 for the estate of Earnest Jerdon (deceased), 130 South Maple Creek Subdivision Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executor is M. Seth Reeves, 800 18th Street, Corbin, KY 40702.

Rosemary Taylor, 9272 Ace Drive, Apt. 103, Lakeland, TN 38002 was appointed Executrix on 1/14/2020 for the estate of Oscar Robinson (deceased), 180 Ben Jones Loop, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executrix is Eric M. Dixon, P.O. Box 704, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Dennis G. Lay, 144 Man-O-War Trail, Corbin, KY 40701 and Rebecca E. Steeley, 316 N. 11th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 were appointed co-Administrators on 1/14/2020 for the estate of Opal Estell Lay (deceased), 365 Liberty School Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the co-Administrators is Don R. Moses, 113 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Brad Ingle, P.O. Box 501, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administrator on 1/14/2020 for the estate of Eric Michael Ingle (deceased), 1421 Sherwood Drive, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Administrator is Leroy A. Gilbert, P.O. Box 2177, Corbin, KY 40702.

Rebecca Meadows, 241 Mt. Morgan Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administratrix on 1/21/2020 for the estate of Jody Meadows (deceased), 241 Mt. Morgan Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Glennis Jones, 111 Cally Drive, Luttrell, TN 37779 was appointed Administrator on 1/21/2020 for the estate of Elsie Jones (deceased), 1652 Rocky Point School Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Administator is Hon. Eugene Siler III, P.O. Drawer 630, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Linda Widner, 24 Aspen Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 1/28/2020 for the estate of Gaddis Ray Widner (deceased), 24 Aspen Lane, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Lee Gilbert, P.O. Box 2177, Corbin, KY 40702.

Sharon L. Douglas, 183 Buck Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administratrix on 1/28/2020 for the estate of Mary L. Steely (deceased), 174 Buck Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 31st day of January, 2020.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts – Whitley County/Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Janice Mills and Larry Lambdin have filed the final settlement for Arlen D. Lambdin (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 3/24/2020 @ 11 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to March 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 31st day of January, 2020.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts – Williamsburg, KY 40769

INVITATION TO BID

SURPLUS VEHICLES

Disclaimer: Vehicles will be sold AS-IS with no warranty written or implied. No assurance is made as to operating condition, regardless of any verbal comments made at any time. Winning bidder is responsible for legally transporting vehicle off city property. Winning bidder must make payment immediately before removing vehicle and must remit payment to: Williamsburg City Clerk, Teresa Black at City Hall, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Bids should be sealed and with contact information inside.

Accepted: Williamsburg City Hall Administration will make final determination of bid(s) accepted and reserves the right to reject any and all bids, use other method to dispose of vehicle, and to waive any informalities.

Viewing of Surplus Vehicles: Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the City of Williamsburg Transfer Station, 1220 US Highway 25W S, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Bid Opening: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Williamsburg City Hall.

Official Notification: Thursday, February 20th

For additional information, call Cecil Floyd Powers, Sanitation Supervisor, 606-215-0519.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City of Williamsburg, KY 40769, has filed an application with the Energy and Environment Cabinet to construct an athletic complex. The property is located at 1050 KY-92, Williamsburg, KY 40769, approximately 0.7 miles from the intersection of KY-92 and I-75, 0 Miles from Brier Creek, and 0 Miles from Morgan Creek.

Any comments or objections shall be submitted via email to: DOWFloodplain@ky.gov and must be received by Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Kentucky Division of Water, Floodplain Management Section, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601. Call Steve Maggard @ 859-264-9860 with questions.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Lynn Goins, 406 Lee Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 1/6/2020 for the estate of Wilma McKeehan (deceased), 406 Lee Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the Executrix is Larry E. Conley, 714 S Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of January, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS – WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Herbert Wells has filed the final settlement for the estate of Estel Leon Wells (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 3/9/2020 at 9:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to March 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 31st day of January, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS – WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769