Legal Notices for 2-27-19













NOTICE:

The Fleur De Lis, LLC, 303 S Main St, Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intention to apply for a Quota Retail Drink License no later than February 20, 2019. The business to be licensed will be located at 303 S. Main St, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 doing business as The Fleur De Lis, LLC. The owners/operators are as follows: Owner/Operator, Shawn Matthew Hensley, 55 Old Pineville Pike, Middlesboro, KY 40965. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

NOTICE:

The 2018 Whitley County Outgoing Sheriff Local Tax Settlement has been approved by the Fiscal Court.

A copy of the complete settlement report is on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy for their personal use, copies will be made available upon request. Copies cost 25 cents per page.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ARL RESOURCES, LLC, 9188016.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $1,044,938.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $1,044,938.00 was passed on 02/19/19. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

State/Local Public Hearing Advertisement

On behalf of the Whitley County Board of Education, the Whitley County Local Planning Committee (LPC) will convene a public hearing on the District Facilities Plan.

The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 5:30 PM. The public hearing will be at the Whitley County Board of Education, 300 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky. The purpose of the public hearing will be to record testimony on the proposed District Facility Plan.

INVITATION TO BID WHITLEY COUNTY FISCAL COURT

P.O. BOX 237

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

BRIDGE ABUTMENTS and INSTALLATION OF FOLEY BEND BRIDGE

Sealed Bids will be accepted for the concrete bridge abutments and installation for a 20’x40+45=85’ bridge on Foley Bend Road. Sealed bids must be at the Whitley County Judge Executive’s office, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY not later than 3:00 pm Tuesday, March 13th 2019. Bids will be opened at that time. The winning bid will be awarded at a special called Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting, which begins at 5:00 pm, Wednesday March 13th 2019.

Detailed plans are available at the Whitley County Judge Executive’s office or on the county’s website: www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com .

Contractor shall provide the Whitley County Fiscal Court proof of Liability Insurance and a bid bond equal to ten percent (10%) of the total bid.

The county will procure all necessary permits prior to installation. Whitley County Road Department will be responsible for backfilling both ends of the bridge to road grade.

Contractor will not begin work until given the release to start work. The county will give the contractor a notice to proceed after receiving the permitting and the KY DOT Memorandum of Agreement. Once notified to begin the contractor will be given 90 working days to complete the project.

The Whitley County Fiscal Court reserves the right to reject any and all bids

Bid Award and authorization to proceed is contingent upon approval from CSX Railroad.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

Advertisement for Proposal

Sealed proposals for the following work will be received by the Whitley County Fiscal Court, in the manner, and the date hereinafter specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the repair, and stabilization of (CR1010) Louden- Meadow Creek Road. The site is located approximately 1.2 miles Northeast of the junction of Hwy 1064 and Louden-Meadow Creek Road (CR 1010).

Contractors must submit their sealed proposals to the Whitley County Judge Executive’s office, at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769, on or before 3:00 p.m. local time on March 13th 2019. Proposal envelopes or packages must be clearly marked Louden- Meadow Road Stabilization, on the front of the envelope or package. Bids will be opened at this time, and read aloud. Bids will be presented, and awarded at a special called meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court, which takes place at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday March 13th 2019.

Contractor must provide proof of liability insurance, a bid bond equal to 10% of bid price, and a performance bond.

Cost estimates will be based on 100 linear feet of roadway, but site conditions will determine actual footage requirements.

Scope of work to be performed: The steel will be installed into the bedrock to a depth no less than 1⁄2 the distance to the existing bedrock, or a minimum of 10 feet into the bedrock. The dirt will then be excavated to a minimum of 8 feet so panels can be attached to the installed steel. Type IV fabric will be installed and #2 gravel will be place in the annular space between the panel and roadway. A 6 inch layer of DGA will then be installed over the disturbed area to provide a smooth driving surface.

Conflict of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445, and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality, and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety of the citizens of Whitley County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Any questions or concerns may be addressed to Jim Bates, Director of Infrastructure, Whitley County Fiscal Court, P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg Ky. 40769, or call 606-549-6000.