Legal Notices for 2-26-20











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

918-0435

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increments No. 1 and 2 of permit number 918-0435, which was last issued on December 6, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 84.3 acres located approximately 0.5 miles southwest of Hamblin Hollow Road’s intersection with Poplar Creek Road. The site is 0.25 miles north of Mulberry Creek and approximately 2.5 miles northeast of the community of Verne, in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect for the permit are, Increment #1 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $390,600. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $390,600.00 is included in this application for release. Increment #2 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $75,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $75,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by March 27, 2020.

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for March 30, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by March 27, 2020.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0469, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 229.52 acres located 0.67 miles southwest of Gausdale in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.22 miles northeast from the KY Highway 11’s junction with KY Highway 92 and located 0.31 miles northeast of the confluence of Buffalo Creek with Poplar Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Barbourville and Frakes, KY 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use the contour and auger method of surface mining. The surface area is owned by Brenda Lambdin, Virginia Hansford, Stella Rice, Roy Lee Carr, Raymond Croley, Roscoe Croley, Daniel Rice, Donald Smith, Anna Ruth Senters, Lewis Helton, A.D. Lambdin and Robert Rice.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE:

OTG Steakhouse of Corbin Inc hereby declares its intentions to apply for a Liquor by the Drink License no later than March 31, 2020. The licensed premises will be located at 1895 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, Kentucky 40701. The owner and president is Brian Carpenter, 25 Dogpatch Trading Center, London, Kentucky 40741. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500 Mero Street 2NE33, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, within thirty (30) days of legal publication.

PUBLICATION OF HEARING

STATE OF MICHIGAN

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT – FAMILY DIVISION

INGHAM COUNTY

CASE NO.: 74588-1/2-NA

PETITION NO.: 20-87/88-NA

TO: EARL LAWSON

IN THE MATTER OF: DEANA MARIA STALEY & MATTIE LAWSON, MINOR CHILDREN

A hearing regarding PETITION 20-87/88-NA will be conducted by the court on MARCH 10TH, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Courtroom # 1, Veterans Memorial Courthouse, 313 W. Kalamazoo Street, 2nd Floor, Lansing, MI 48933 before JUDGE SHAUNA DUNNINGS.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that EARL LAWSON personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights.

NOTICE

The Housing Authority of Williamsburg is seeking professional lawn care services for their 5 locations in Williamsburg KY. Bid specifications can be picked up at the office located at 600 Brush Arbor, Williamsburg, KY during office hours M-T 8:00 – 5:30.

Publicly Opening of sealed bids will be March 18 at the hour of 1:00p.m. at the housing office. Contractors must have commercial liability and workmen compensation insurance.

COUNTY TAXPAYER NOTICE:

The 2019 Whitley County Unmined Coal bills will be due and payable beginning March 1, 2020. If you do not receive your bill in the next few days, please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. When mailing in your payment, please include a copy of the tax bill with your payment. If you would like a paid receipt returned to you, please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

The following dates will be the collection dates for Unmined Coal Bills:

2% Discount – If paid by March 31, 2020

Face Amount – If paid by April 30, 2020

5% Penalty – If paid by May 31, 2020

21% Penalty – If paid after May 31, 2020

All Unmined Coal bills will be turned over as delinquent if not paid by September 16, 2020.

Please make checks payable to: Whitley County Sheriff, PO Box 118, Williamsburg Ky, 40769. Office Location: 200 Main St, Ste 1, Williamsburg Ky 40769

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Public Service Commission of Kentucky will hold a hearing on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, at the Commission’s offices, located at 211 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky, for the purpose of cross-examination of witnesses in Case No. 2019-00366, which is the Electronic Investigation of Home Energy Assistance Programs Offered by Investor-Owned Utilities Pursuant to KRS 278.285(4).

This hearing will be streamed live and may be viewed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov.

The address for Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company is 220 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

