Legal Notices for 2-24-21











NOTICE:

Dollar General Partners, a Kentucky general partnership,100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072, hereby declares its intention to apply for an NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package License no later than February 26, 2021 for Dollar General Store No. 21992 at 505 Master Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Dollar General Partners will be acting by and through its general partners, DG Strategic VI, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, whose officers are Steven Deckard, Chief Executive Officer and Jason Reiser, Chief Merchandising Officer and Secretary and DG Promotions, Inc., whose officers are Steven Deckard, Chief Executive Officer, John Garratt, Chief Financial Officer and Jason Reiser, Chief Merchandising Officer and Secretary, all with a mailing address of 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverages, 500 Mero Street 2NE33, Frankfort, KY 40601, within thirty (30) days (pursuant to KRS 243.430) of the date of legal publication.