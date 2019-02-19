Legal Notices for 2-20-19













TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Public auction will be held at Gambrel Toyota, 311 East Cumberland Gap Parkway, Corbin, Kentucky to auction the following vehicles to collect payment on storage bill:

2013 Nissan Altima VIN# 1N4AL3AP XDC272851

2011 Toyota RAV4 VIN# 2T3BF4DV9BW086167

2013 Scion TC VIN# JTKJF5C7XD3059210

Date will be March 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

NOTICE:

Horvath Communications proposes to build a 240-foot Self-Support Communications Tower at the approx. vicinity of 140 East Church Street, Williamsburg, Whitley County, KY 40769. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Erin, e.aslop@trileaf.com, 10845 Olive Blvd, Suite 260, St. Louis, MO 63141, 314-997-6111.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP

Communities Served: Cities of Berea, Burgin, Cynthiana, Danville, Georgetown, Harrodsburg, Junction, Lancaster, Lawrenceburg, Midway, Millersburg, Paris, Perryville, Richmond, Stamping Ground, Stanford, Versailles, Winchester; Counties of Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Scott and Woodford KY.

Effective on or after April 10, 2019, Spectrum News 1 on Basic and Starter TV channel 170 will no longer be available.

Communities Served: Cities of Ewing, Flemingsburg; County of Fleming KY.

Effective on or after April 10, 2019, Spectrum News 1 on Basic and Starter TV channels 21, 170 will no longer be available.

Communities Served: Cities of Burnside, Corbin, Eubank, Ferguson, Liberty, McKinney, Mount Vernon, Science Hill, Somerset, Williamsburg; Counties of Casey, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Whitley KY.

Effective on or after April 10, 2019, Spectrum News 1 on Basic and Starter TV channel 17 will no longer be available.

Communities Served: Town of Lexington-Fayette Urban Co and County of Jessamine KY.

Effective on or after April 10, 2019, Spectrum News 1 on Basic and Starter TV channels 2, 102, 402 will no longer be available.

Communities Served: City of London; County of Laurel KY.

Effective on or after April 10, 2019, Spectrum News 1 on Basic and Starter TV channel 44 will no longer be available.

Communities Served: Cities of Camargo, Carlisle, Jeffersonville, Mount Sterling, Nicholasville, North Middletown, Sharpsburg, Wilmore; Counties of Jessamine, Montgomery and Nicholas KY.

Effective on or after April 10, 2019, Spectrum News 1 on Basic and Starter TV channels 2, 170 will no longer be available.

For a current channel lineup, visit www.spectrum.com/channels. To view this notice online, visit spectrum.net/programmingnotices.

NOTICE:

The 2017 Whitley County Sheriff Tax Account Audit Report has been released. A copy of the complete audit report is on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy including financial statements and supplemental information for their personal use, copies will be made available upon request. Copies will be charged at the rate of 25 cents per page. Copies of the financial statement prepared in accordance with KRS 424.220 are available to the public at no cost from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.