Legal Notices for 2-19-20

2002 FORD EXCURSION, VIN#1F MSU43F92EC14183, current owner: Daniel Oliver Legault, lienholder: Titlemax of South Carolina, repair facility: Legacy Ford, 13305 N Hwy 25E, Corbin, KY 40701, 606-528-1904.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increments No. 1 and 2 of permit number 918-0435, which was last issued on December 6, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 84.3 acres located approximately 0.5 miles southwest of Hamblin Hollow Road’s intersection with Poplar Creek Road. The site is 0.25 miles north of Mulberry Creek and approximately 2.5 miles northeast of the community of Verne, in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect for the permit are, Increment #1 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $390,600. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $390,600.00 is included in this application for release. Increment #2 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $75,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $75,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by March 27, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for March 30, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by March 27, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received, opened, and immediately read aloud at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday February 26, 2020 for the Kentucky Splash Water Park Phase 1- Athletic Complex. The bids will be received at the City of Williamsburg City Hall Building, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

The project site is located at Kentucky Splash Water Park 1050 KY HWY-92, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The bid is to furnish all necessary labor, materials, tools, machinery, warranties, and all other items required to meet the scope per plans and specifications. Work to include, but not limited to; General Trades, Masonry, Steel, Rough Carpentry, Electrical, Plumbing, HVAC, Foundations, Earthwork, Exterior Concrete, Asphalt, Athletic Fields, Fencing, Landscaping, Site Utilities, and Athletic Lighting.

Interested Contractors can attend a pre-bid conference on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the City Hall Building, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

No bid may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the opening. Each bid must include a bid security in the amount of 10% of the total bid in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check, irrevocable letter of credit, or surety company bond made payable to the City of Williamsburg .

If a bid security in the amount of 10% of the full bid amount is submitted with the bid, the successful bidder will be required to furnish a performance bond and labor and material bond from an acceptable surety in the amount of 100% of the full contract amount. If a bid guaranty bond in the amount of 100% of the total bid is submitted with the bid, no additional performance and labor and material bond will be required.

The contract documents have been prepared by Summit Architectural Services, 3205 Summit Square Place, Lexington, KY 40509. For additional information or questions, send email inquiries to smaggard@summit-engr.com or phone 859-264-9860, ext 103. Copies of the documents may be purchased from Lynn Imaging, 328 East Vine Street, Lexington, KY, 40507, (859) 255-1021 or www.lynnimaging.com.

All provisions of the Kentucky Revised Code as it relates to bid guaranty’s conditions, liabilities, and withdrawal of a bid are applicable to this contract. The owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to accept any bid which is deemed most favorable. The owner also reserves the right to reject any or all BIDS.

NOTICE TO TOMMIE BROOKE & CHARLIE BROOKS

To, Tommie Brooks and Charlie Brooks, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil ActIon No. 20-CI-00026, Cliff Ridge Holdings, LL vs. Tommie Brooks and Charlie Brooks, et. al. Knox Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from January 29, 2020 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN KY 40702; 606-528-5001

CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY,

PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given that the Planning & Zoning Commission of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky will hold a public hearing on February 27, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Williamsburg City Hall Council Chambers, located at 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, to consider the application filed by James Baker for a Zoning Change from an R1 (Single Family Residential) to an R2 (Duplex and Multi-Family Residential). The vacant property is located off of West Haven Drive, Williamsburg, KY and consists of 4.77 acres.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and make comments to the Commission regarding the proposed Commercial Duplexes

TERESA BLACK, WILLIAMSBURG CITY CLERK

BLASTING SCHEDULE

This is notice that American Highwall Mining, LLC, P.O. Box 1539, Chilhowie, VA 24319, Permit #918-0461 will be blasting near Woodbine in Whitley County, Kentucky. The proposed operation is approximately 0.8 miles west from KY Hwy 26’s junction with KY Hwy 3041 and located 0.12 mile north of the community of Woodbine in Whitley County, Latitude 36° 55’ 05”, Longitude 84° 06’ 06”. Blasting will be done daily, starting March, 2020. Blasting will be done Monday through Saturday and sometimes on Sunday. No blasting will be conducted before sunrise or after sunset. At least 10 minutes before the detonation, company personnel will control access to the area. Five (5) minutes before a blast signal, a signal will be given which will consist of a one (1) minute series of long blasts of a siren. One (1) minute prior to the detonation, the signal will be given which will consist of a series of short blasts of a siren. The all clear signal will be given after the detonation, which will consist of a prolonged blast of a siren following the inspection of the blasted area. Blasting will not be conducted at times different from those given above except in emergency situations where rain, lightning, other atmospheric conditions, or operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation. Prior to these detonations, the same audible warnings as above will be given to notify all persons within one-half (1/2) mile of the blasting site.