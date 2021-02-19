Legal Notices for 2-17-21











NOTICE:

Please take notice that the City of Williamsburg, Whitley County, Kentucky, provides the following statement pursuant KRS 424.220 and KRS 91A.040 (6). The City of Williamsburg has completed its annual audit for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and copies are on file with the City of Williamsburg. A copy will be provided upon request at a cost not to exceed 25 cents per page.

For those individuals who wish to view said audit, a copy can be viewed at: City of Williamsburg, City Hall, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY.

BID NOTICE:

Whitley County Water District will be accepting sealed bids on a 2006 F150 4-wheel drive truck. Bids will be accepted at our office, located at 19 S Hwy 25W in Williamsburg, Kentucky, until 3:00 pm on Friday, March 5, 2021. Minimum bid $600.00. Truck will be sold “as is”.