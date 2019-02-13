Legal Notices for 2-13-19













NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

Alden Resources, LLC, 332 W. Cumberland Parkway, Corbin, KY 40701, phone number (606)523-9760, gives notice that blasting operations will be conducted on its coal mine permit number 918-0497, covering 126.73 acres. Latitude: 36° 46’ 05”, Longitude: 84° 08’ 17”

The proposed operation is located approximately located 1.5 miles east of Williamsburg in Whitley County Kentucky, and is approximately 0.11 miles southwest of KY 779 junction with KY 26 and located 0.15 miles southwest of the confluence of Browns Creek with Watts Creek.

Blasting operations are projected to commence February 2019. Blasting will be conducted between sunrise and sunset except in emergency situations. Emergency situations include, but are not limited to, lightning, the imminent threat of lightning, or other circumstances that require unscheduled detonation for the safety of the public or miners.

Any major alterations to the blasting schedule will be published. Unscheduled blasting may occur in emergency situations when rain, lightning or other atmospheric conditions or operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation. The nearby residents will be notified of the unscheduled blast by using audible signals and the blast shall then proceed as a regular blast. Entry to the blasting area will be regulated by signs or barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting area by unauthorized persons at least five (5) minutes before each detonation and until the all clear signal is sounded. Warning signals will be made by using a siren in the following manner:

The pre-blast warning signal will be a one (1) minute series of long blasts five (5) minutes prior to the blast signal. The blast signal will be a series of short blasts one (1) minute prior to the detonation. The all clear signal will be a prolonged blast following the inspection of the blast area.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Public auction will be held at Gambrel Toyota, 311 East Cumberland Gap Parkway, Corbin, Kentucky to auction the following vehicles to collect payment on storage bill:

2013 Nissan Altima VIN# 1N4AL3AP XDC272851

2011 Toyota RAV4 VIN# 2T3BF4DV9BW086167

2013 Scion TC VIN# JTKJF5C7XD3059210

Date will be March 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

NOTICE

New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, d/b/a AT&T Mobility has filed an application with the Kentucky Public Service Commission (“PSC”) to construct a new wireless communications facility on a site located on W. Kentucky Highway 92, Williamsburg, KY 40769 (36°40’22.81” North latitude, 84°16’33.88” West longitude). You may contact the PSC for additional information concerning this matter at: Kentucky Public Service Commission, Executive Director, 211 Sower Boulevard, P.O. Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602. Please refer to docket number 2019-00039 in any correspondence sent in connection with this matter.

LOCAL PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING AND PUBLIC FORUM ANNOUNCEMENT

On behalf of the Whitley County Board of Education, the Whitley County Local Planning Committee will convene a meeting and public forum to develop the proposed District Facilities Plan.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 following the public forum. The public forum will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Whitley County Board of Education, 300 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769 at 5:00 PM local time. The Public Meeting and Forum will be for the purpose of discussing items concerning the District Facilities Plan.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Public Service Commission of Kentucky issued an order on January 3, 2019, scheduling a hearing to be held on March 5, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Standard Time, at 211 Sower Boulevard in Frankfort, Kentucky, for the purpose of receiving public comment and cross-examining witnesses of Kentucky Utilities Company (“KU”) and Intervenors in Case No. 2018-00294, which is the Application of KU for an Adjustment of Its Electric Rates. This hearing will be streamed live and may be viewed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov. KENTUCKY UTILITIES COMPANY, 220 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202