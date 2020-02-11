Legal Notices for 2-12-20











SALE NOTICE:

2002 FORD EXCURSION, VIN#1F MSU43F92EC14183, current owner: Daniel Oliver Legault, lienholder: Titlemax of South Carolina, repair facility: Legacy Ford, 13305 N Hwy 25E, Corbin, KY 40701, 606-528-1904.

NOTICE:

To all persons claiming an interest in: 1968-19’-PENNYAN-RUNABO-MSZ000000395 AUSTIN GRANT will apply to SCDNR for title on watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to the watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at (803)734-3858. Upon thirty days after the date of the last advertisement if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title. Case No: 20191206950748.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

918-0435

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increments No. 1 and 2 of permit number 918-0435, which was last issued on December 6, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 84.3 acres located approximately 0.5 miles southwest of Hamblin Hollow Road’s intersection with Poplar Creek Road. The site is 0.25 miles north of Mulberry Creek and approximately 2.5 miles northeast of the community of Verne, in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect for the permit are, Increment #1 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $390,600. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $390,600.00 is included in this application for release. Increment #2 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $75,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $75,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by March 27, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for March 30, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by March 27, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received, opened, and immediately read aloud at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday February 26, 2020 for the Kentucky Splash Water Park Phase 1- Athletic Complex. The bids will be received at the City of Williamsburg City Hall Building, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

The project site is located at Kentucky Splash Water Park 1050 KY HWY-92, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The bid is to furnish all necessary labor, materials, tools, machinery, warranties, and all other items required to meet the scope per plans and specifications. Work to include, but not limited to; General Trades, Masonry, Steel, Rough Carpentry, Electrical, Plumbing, HVAC, Foundations, Earthwork, Exterior Concrete, Asphalt, Athletic Fields, Fencing, Landscaping, Site Utilities, and Athletic Lighting.

Interested Contractors can attend a pre-bid conference on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the City Hall Building, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

No bid may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the opening. Each bid must include a bid security in the amount of 10% of the total bid in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check, irrevocable letter of credit, or surety company bond made payable to the City of Williamsburg .

If a bid security in the amount of 10% of the full bid amount is submitted with the bid, the successful bidder will be required to furnish a performance bond and labor and material bond from an acceptable surety in the amount of 100% of the full contract amount. If a bid guaranty bond in the amount of 100% of the total bid is submitted with the bid, no additional performance and labor and material bond will be required.

The contract documents have been prepared by Summit Architectural Services, 3205 Summit Square Place, Lexington, KY 40509. For additional information or questions, send email inquiries to smaggard@summit-engr.com or phone 859-264-9860, ext 103. Copies of the documents may be purchased from Lynn Imaging, 328 East Vine Street, Lexington, KY, 40507, (859) 255-1021 or www.lynnimaging.com.

All provisions of the Kentucky Revised Code as it relates to bid guaranty’s conditions, liabilities, and withdrawal of a bid are applicable to this contract. The owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to accept any bid which is deemed most favorable. The owner also reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

INVITATION TO BID

SURPLUS VEHICLES

Disclaimer: Vehicles will be sold AS-IS with no warranty written or implied. No assurance is made as to operating condition, regardless of any verbal comments made at any time. Winning bidder is responsible for legally transporting vehicle off city property. Winning bidder must make payment immediately before removing vehicle and must remit payment to: Williamsburg City Clerk, Teresa Black at City Hall, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Bids should be sealed and with contact information inside.

Accepted: Williamsburg City Hall Administration will make final determination of bid(s) accepted and reserves the right to reject any and all bids, use other method to dispose of vehicle, and to waive any informalities.

Viewing of Surplus Vehicles: Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the City of Williamsburg Transfer Station, 1220 US Highway 25W S, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Bid Opening: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Williamsburg City Hall.

Official Notification: Thursday, February 20th

For additional information, call Cecil Floyd Powers, Sanitation Supervisor, 606-215-0519.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City of Williamsburg, KY 40769, has filed an application with the Energy and Environment Cabinet to construct an athletic complex. The property is located at 1050 KY-92, Williamsburg, KY 40769, approximately 0.7 miles from the intersection of KY-92 and I-75, 0 Miles from Brier Creek, and 0 Miles from Morgan Creek.

Any comments or objections shall be submitted via email to: DOWFloodplain@ky.gov and must be received by Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Kentucky Division of Water, Floodplain Management Section, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601. Call Steve Maggard @ 859-264-9860 with questions.

NOTICE:

Please take notice that the City of Williamsburg, Whitley County, Kentucky, provides the following statement pursuant KRS 424.220 and KRS 91A.040 (6).

The City of Williamsburg has completed its annual audit for the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 and copies are on file with the City of Williamsburg. A copy will be provided upon request at a cost not to exceed 25 cents per page.

For those individuals who wish to view said audit, a copy can be viewed at: City of Williamsburg, City Hall, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

NOTICE TO TOMMIE BROOKE & CHARLIE BROOKS

To, Tommie Brooks and Charlie Brooks, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Aciton No. 20-CI-00026, Cliff Ridge Holdings, LL vs. Tommie Brooks and Charlie Brooks, et. al. Knox Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from January 29, 2020 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN KY 40702; 606-528-5001

PUBLIC NOTICE

WHITLEY COUNTY EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE

Pursuant to Section 324, Title III of the 1986 Federal Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act (SARA) of 1986 (PL 99-499), the following information is provided in compliance with the Community Right-To-Know requirements of the SARA Law, and the open meetings and open records provisions of Kentucky Revised Statutes. Members of the public may contact the Whitley County Emergency Planning Committee by writing Danny Moses, Chairman of the Whitley County Emergency Planning Committee, PO Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769, or contact by telephone at (606) 549-6071. The Whitley County Emergency Planning Committee conducts meetings at Whitley County EM Director’s Office, 100 Briar Creek Park Rd, Suite 1, Williamsburg, KY 40769 or at other locations, in accordance with the Kentucky Open Meetings Law. Members of the public may request to be notified of regular or special meetings as provided in KRS 61.820 and KRS 61.825. Records of the Planning Committee, including the county emergency response plan, material safety data sheets, and inventory forms, or any follow-up emergency notices as may subsequent be issued, are open for inspection, and members of the public who wish to review these records may do so from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, at the 100 Briar Creek Park Road, Suite 1, Williamsburg, KY 40769, as required by the Kentucky Open Records Law. The local 24-hour telephone number for purposes of emergency notification, as required by SARA, is 911.

CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY,

PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given that the Planning & Zoning Commission of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky will hold a public hearing on February 27, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Williamsburg City Hall Council Chambers, located at 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, to consider the application filed by James Baker for a Zoning Change from an R1 (Single Family Residential) to an R2 (Duplex and Multi-Family Residential). The vacant property is located off of West Haven Drive, Williamsburg, KY and consists of 4.77 acres.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and make comments to the Commission regarding the proposed Commercial Duplexes

Teresa Black, Williamsburg City Clerk